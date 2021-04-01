IN PICS: Poland Mulls Pension For Dogs, Horses In State Employment As 'moral Obligation'

Quick links:
They locate survivors in collapsed buildings, track down fugitives, foil drugs and explosives smugglers and help control rowdy crowds.
But when retirement time comes, state care ends for the dogs and horses that serve in Poland’s Police, Border Guard and Fire Service.
Following appeals from concerned service members, the Interior Ministry has proposed new legislation that would give animals an official status and paid retirement.
“More than one human life has been saved, more than one dangerous criminal caught thanks to the animals in service,” he said.
Each year, some 10% of the animals are retired, according to the Interior Ministry. Most of the dogs are German or Belgian Shepherds.
Pawel Kuchnio, handler of Warsaw police sniffer dog Orbita, says retired dogs almost always require expensive medical care, to deal with complaints such as strained hind joints.
The bill would confirm the unwritten rule that the animals’ handlers have priority in keeping them before they’re offered up for adoption.