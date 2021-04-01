Last Updated:

IN PICS: Poland Mulls Pension For Dogs, Horses In State Employment As 'moral Obligation'

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski described the draft law as a “moral obligation” which should get unanimous backing when presented in Parliament for approval.

Dogs, horses pension
They locate survivors in collapsed buildings, track down fugitives, foil drugs and explosives smugglers and help control rowdy crowds.

Dogs, horses pension
All in exchange for food and lodging — and an occasional pat on the head.

Dogs, horses pension
But when retirement time comes, state care ends for the dogs and horses that serve in Poland’s Police, Border Guard and Fire Service. 

Dogs, horses pension
They are given away, with no safeguards for their future welfare.

Dogs, horses pension
Following appeals from concerned service members, the Interior Ministry has proposed new legislation that would give animals an official status and paid retirement.

Dogs, horses pension
Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski described the draft law as a “moral obligation”. 

Dogs, horses pension
“More than one human life has been saved, more than one dangerous criminal caught thanks to the animals in service,” he said.

Dogs, horses pension
Each year, some 10% of the animals are retired, according to the Interior Ministry. Most of the dogs are German or Belgian Shepherds.

Dogs, horses pension
Pawel Kuchnio, handler of Warsaw police sniffer dog Orbita, says retired dogs almost always require expensive medical care, to deal with complaints such as strained hind joints.

Dogs, horses pension
The pension money “will certainly be a great help and will make things easier,” he said.

Dogs, horses pension
The bill would confirm the unwritten rule that the animals’ handlers have priority in keeping them before they’re offered up for adoption.

Dogs, horses pension
But more importantly, it would extend state responsibility for the animals into their retirement time and secure financial support for the owners.

