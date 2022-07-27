IN PICS: Pope 'begs Forgiveness' From Indigenous Families Over Abuse In Canada Schools

Quick links:
Pope Francis landed in Canada on Monday. During his six-day visit, the 85-year-old is set to visit Quebec City and Iqaluit, Nunavut and will meet Canadian officials alongside.
The Pontiff apologised to the indigenous community for the Catholic Church’s cooperation with Canada’s “catastrophic” policy of Indigenous residential schools.
Sitting in a wheelchair, the religious head also visited Lac Ste Anne Pilgrimage in Alberta. "We are here, silently contemplating the waters of this lake," he said.
Pope Francis's "penitential" visit is primarily focused on begging forgiveness from survivors of the country's residential schools.
"We're here, silently contemplating the waters of this lake.This helps us to return to the sources of faith. It allows us to imagine Jesus, who carried out much of his ministry on the shores of a lake"
On Tuesday, Pope Francis presided over an open-air mass at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada.