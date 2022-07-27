Last Updated:

IN PICS: Pope 'begs Forgiveness' From Indigenous Families Over Abuse In Canada Schools

Pope Francis landed in Canada on Monday. During his six-day visit, the 85-year-old is set to visit Quebec City and Iqaluit, Nunavut and will meet officials.

Pope Francis
Pope Francis
The Pontiff apologised to the indigenous community for the Catholic Church’s cooperation with Canada’s “catastrophic” policy of Indigenous residential schools. 

Pope Francis
Sitting in a wheelchair, the religious head also visited Lac Ste Anne Pilgrimage in Alberta. "We are here, silently contemplating the waters of this lake," he said. 

Pope Francis
Pope Francis's "penitential" visit is primarily focused on begging forgiveness from survivors of the country's residential schools. 

Pope Francis
This photo shows the Pope visiting the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site in Alberta, Canada.  

Pope Francis
"We're here, silently contemplating the waters of this lake.This helps us to return to the sources of faith. It allows us to imagine Jesus, who carried out much of his ministry on the shores of a lake"

Pope Francis
On Tuesday, Pope Francis presided over an open-air mass at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada.

Pope Francis
Here, the Pope is seen waving as he arrives for the open-air mass in Edmonton. 

Pope Francis
Pope Francis blesses as he arrives at the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site in Alberta, Canada. 

Pope Francis
Here, he is captured kissing the hand of residential school survivor Elder Alma Desjarlais of the Frog Lake First Nation as he arrives in Edmonton, Alberta. 

