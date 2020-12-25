Last Updated:

IN PICS: Portland School Kids Take 'snow Classes' Amid Frosty Winters To Continue Learning

Cindy Soule’s fourth graders in Maine’s largest city, Portland sit in the snow amid the freezing temperatures for the fun outdoor snow classes.

Written By Zaini Majeed
Outdoor 'snow' learning
1/10
Twitter/@PackardCommun

There's a winter storm in Portland for the fourth night with heavy snowfall.

Outdoor 'snow' learning
2/10
AP

Cindy Soule's fourth grade class heads outside to study snowflakes at the Gerald Talbot School, in Portland, Maine.

Outdoor 'snow' learning
3/10
AP

Cindy Soule’s fourth graders in Maine’s largest city were seen learning outdoor in midst of layer of snow and freezing temperature.

Outdoor 'snow' learning
4/10
AP

Fourth grader Falis Asair, right, makes notes about snowflakes during an outdoor class at the Gerald Talbot School, Portland.

Outdoor 'snow' learning
5/10
AP

The class uses upside-down buckets for seats as they study outside. Masked, kids scooted outside with their belongings.

Outdoor 'snow' learning
6/10
AP

Falis Asair makes notes while wearing gloves during an outdoor class at the Gerald Talbot School, in Portland.

Outdoor 'snow' learning
7/10
Twitter/@GCPSSupt

Schools across Portland scrambled to get students outdoors during the pandemic to keep them safe and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Outdoor 'snow' learning
8/10
AP

Khalit Ibrahim looks at the view through a magnifying glass during a study of snowflakes at the Gerald Talbot School.

Outdoor 'snow' learning
9/10
AP

Even the nation’s most frigid climes — plan to keep it going all winter long, with students trading desks in warm classrooms for tree stumps or buckets.

Outdoor 'snow' learning
10/10
AP

Portland's school system identifies 156 outdoor learning sites at 17 buildings, some of which are still in use despite winter.

COMMENT
You might also Like
More Photos
View all
Christmas amid COVID-19: Seeing Santa safely feels 'different but magical'; see pictures

Christmas amid COVID-19: Seeing Santa safely feels 'different but magical'; see pictures
IN PICS| Berlin remembers victims of Christmas market terror attack

IN PICS| Berlin remembers victims of Christmas market terror attack