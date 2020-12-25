IN PICS: Portland School Kids Take 'snow Classes' Amid Frosty Winters To Continue Learning

Quick links:
Cindy Soule's fourth grade class heads outside to study snowflakes at the Gerald Talbot School, in Portland, Maine.
Cindy Soule’s fourth graders in Maine’s largest city were seen learning outdoor in midst of layer of snow and freezing temperature.
Fourth grader Falis Asair, right, makes notes about snowflakes during an outdoor class at the Gerald Talbot School, Portland.
The class uses upside-down buckets for seats as they study outside. Masked, kids scooted outside with their belongings.
Falis Asair makes notes while wearing gloves during an outdoor class at the Gerald Talbot School, in Portland.
Schools across Portland scrambled to get students outdoors during the pandemic to keep them safe and stop the spread of COVID-19.
Khalit Ibrahim looks at the view through a magnifying glass during a study of snowflakes at the Gerald Talbot School.
Even the nation’s most frigid climes — plan to keep it going all winter long, with students trading desks in warm classrooms for tree stumps or buckets.