In Pics: Power Outages & Cancelled Flights, Cyclone Gabrielle Wrecks Havoc In New Zealand

New Zealand authorities have declared a precautionary state of emergency as the country braces itself for Cyclone Gabrielle. Flooded roads, power outages and cancelled flights cause hindrances.
Planes were seen stationed on the tarmac at Auckland airport. Several flights were cancelled and passengers were left stranded after the massive cyclone Gabrielle hit the northern parts of New Zealand
Passengers were standing outside the Auckland airport after their flights got cancelled. New Zealand's national carrier, cancelled dozens of flights as Auckland is gearing up to face the cyclone.
Hundreds of passengers were left distressed as they waited in the Auckland airport lounge. The cyclone hits the country 2 weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped Auckland, killing several people.
Road closure signs are placed at the waterfront in Auckland. The Auckland authorities are taking all the precautionary measures against the storm.
Sandbags were also placed on different coastlines as Cyclone Gabrielle causes turbulence in Coromandel, south of Auckland. The cyclone also left around 15,000 Kiwis without electricity.
The famous Auckland Harbour Bridge was also closed in New Zealand to prevent any traffic in treacherous conditions. On Monday the Cyclone is expected to dump a whopping 10 inches of rain in the city.
People witnessed the massive wave crashing against the cliffs at an Auckland beach as Cyclone Gabrielle hits the northern part of the country.
A child watches waves crashing against the seawalls in Auckland. The country's weather forecasted MetService said that it is expecting "widespread & significant" weather events in recent days.