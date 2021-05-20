IN PICS: Pro-Palestine Protesters Coalesce Across World As Israel-Hamas Conflict Rages

Quick links:
With the Israel-Arab conflict taking centre stage, thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have joined hands to demand an end to the Israeli airstrikes.
The protests have spilt outside the middle east with people holding marches in cities as far as Vancouver, London, New York, Sydney, Frankfurt amongst others.
In this picture, members of the IHH, a Turkish pro-Islamic organization could be seen rallying outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul.
Pro-Palestinians also coalesced in major French cities including capital Paris. This photo captures, protesters, raising Palestinian flags in the northern city of Lille.
In Stuttgart, Germany, hundreds of people gathered holding flags of Palestine, Turkey and other countries in front of the city's Opera House.
People hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, during a demonstration in London
In the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, supporters of cleric Moqtada Sadr rallied against Israeli assaults on Palestinian land.
Protesters shouted slogans and waved the tri-colour flags in support of Palestinians during the latest round of violence, outside the Israeli embassy in Madrid, Spain,
The hashtag #FreePalestine continues to trend across global social media platforms, fuelling real-world demonstrations. Here, people are seen rallying in Vancouver, Canada.