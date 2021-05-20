Last Updated:

IN PICS: Pro-Palestine Protesters Coalesce Across World As Israel-Hamas Conflict Rages

With the Israel-Arab conflict taking centre stage, thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have joined hands to demand an end to the Israeli airstrikes. 

Riya Baibhawi
Pro Palestine Protests
1/10
Associated Press

With the Israel-Arab conflict taking centre stage, thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have joined hands to demand an end to the Israeli airstrikes. 

Pro Palestine Protests
2/10
RubyAmeliaJ/Twitter

The protests have spilt outside the middle east with people holding marches in cities as far as Vancouver, London, New York, Sydney, Frankfurt amongst others.  

Pro Palestine Protests
3/10
Associated Press

In this picture, members of the IHH, a Turkish pro-Islamic organization could be seen rallying outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul. 

Pro Palestine Protests
4/10
Associated Press

Pro-Palestinians also coalesced in major French cities including capital Paris. This photo captures, protesters, raising Palestinian flags in the northern city of Lille. 

Pro Palestine Protests
5/10
Associated Press

In Stuttgart, Germany, hundreds of people gathered holding flags of Palestine, Turkey and other countries in front of the city's Opera House. 

Pro Palestine Protests
6/10
Associated Press

People hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, during a demonstration in London

Pro Palestine Protests
7/10
sahouraxo/Twitter

In the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, supporters of cleric Moqtada Sadr rallied against Israeli assaults on Palestinian land. 

Pro Palestine Protests
8/10
Associated Press

Protesters shouted slogans and waved the tri-colour flags in support of Palestinians during the latest round of violence, outside the Israeli embassy in Madrid, Spain,

Pro Palestine Protests
9/10
ohana_annie/Twitter

The hashtag #FreePalestine continues to trend across global social media platforms, fuelling real-world demonstrations. Here, people are seen rallying in Vancouver, Canada. 

Pro Palestine Protests
10/10
Associated Press

The picture captures a demonstrator waving the flag of Palestine as police officers guard outside the Federal Building in the US city of Los Angeles. 

