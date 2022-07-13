Last Updated:

In Pics: Protests Continue Unabated In Sri Lanka, As President Rajapaksa Flees Country

Sri Lanka has announced an emergency after fresh protests erupted across the nation on July 13. This came after Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped to the Maldives.

Amrit Burman
Sri Lanka crisis
1/10
Image: AP

Protesters dance shouting slogans against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa outside his office in Colombo on Wednesday, July 13.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka Crisis
2/10
Image: AP

People queue up to enter the official residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

President's residence, Sri Lanka
3/10
Image: AP

Anti-govternment protestors gather in large numbers at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence three days after it was stormed by thousands.

Colombo, Gotabaya Rajapaksa
4/10
Image: AP

A protester holds a Sri Lanka flag at the site of a protest in Colombo on Wednesday, July 13.

Sri Lankan government, protests in Sri Lanka
5/10
Image: AP

Protesters sit on sofa inside the official residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

President's house, Sri Lanka Army
6/10
Image: AP

Sri Lanka army officer stands guard as a protester sits on the table inside the President's house.

Residence of President Rajapaksha, Sri Lanka
7/10
Image: AP

The anti-government group takes picture inside the official residence of president Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka Police
8/10
Image: AP

Sri Lanka police men patrol at the President's house on Wednesday.

Crisis in Sri Lanka, Colombo
9/10
Image: AP

People take selfies outside the official residence of Rajapaksha. This development comes after protesters stormed President's home and office.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped from Sri Lanka
10/10
Image: AP

Protestors walk inside the official residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa who escaped to the Maldives on Wednesday morning.

COMMENT
