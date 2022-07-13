In Pics: Protests Continue Unabated In Sri Lanka, As President Rajapaksa Flees Country

Quick links:
Protesters dance shouting slogans against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa outside his office in Colombo on Wednesday, July 13.
Anti-govternment protestors gather in large numbers at President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence three days after it was stormed by thousands.
Sri Lanka army officer stands guard as a protester sits on the table inside the President's house.
People take selfies outside the official residence of Rajapaksha. This development comes after protesters stormed President's home and office.