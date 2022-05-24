IN PICS: QUAD Leaders Unite In Tokyo; Vow To Facilitate Free & Fair Trade In Indo-Pacific

Quick links:
QUAD leaders- Australian PM Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and PM Narendra Modi wave at cameras.
PM Narendra Modi holds a bilateral discussion with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the QUAD summit.
US President Joe Biden greets newly appointed Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Tokyo. Albanese confirmed that Australia will host the 2023 QUAD Leaders Summit.
This photograph features the four QUAD leaders attending the Japan-U.S.-Australia-India Fellowship Founding Celebration event in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Long-term strategic relations, promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, regional peace, and the implications of the Russian war were discussed at the Summit.
At the Tokyo Summit, the QUAD leaders also initiated a major maritime initiative: the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA).
Speaking at the summit, PM Narendra Modi said “QUAD has a constructive agenda for Indo-Pacific. It will become a force for good."