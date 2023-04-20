Last Updated:

In Pics: Rare Solar Eclipse Leaves People 'awestruck' In Australia, Indonesia

Eclipse chasers from Australia, Indonesia, and East Timor were left awestruck as they witnessed the solar eclipse on Thursday.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Solar Eclipse
Image: AP

Eclipse chasers from Australia, Indonesia, and East Timor were left awestruck as they witnessed the solar eclipse on Thursday. The sun and moon were photographed near Exmouth, Australia. 

Solar Eclipse
Image: AP

While the sky remained cloudless in Northwest Australia, a partial solar eclipse was seen through the clouds over Jakarta, Indonesia. Space enthusiasts are calling the Thursday eclipse rare. 

Solar Eclipse
Image: AP

People in Exmouth, Australia, used protective glasses to get a good view of the eclipse. The rare eclipse will pass through remote areas of Australia, Indonesia, and East Timor. 

Solar Eclipse
Image: AP

A woman can be seen using protective glasses as she watches the eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. A few lucky people also saw the darkness of a total eclipse or a "ring of fire".

Solar Eclipse
Image: AP

Children marvelled at the solar eclipse as they watch it getting reflected on the base of a telescope in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.  

Solar Eclipse
Image: AP

The solar eclipse was also visible in the remote areas of East Timor. People can be seen using protective glasses to watch a hybrid social eclipse in Lautem, East Timor.

Solar Eclipse
Image: AP

A man used his telescope to watch the solar eclipse in Jakarta. In the Indonesian capital, hundreds of people came to the Jakarta Planetarium to see the partial eclipse.

Solar Eclipse
Image: AP

In East Timor, the hybrid solar eclipse was visible from the municipality of Lautem. People gathered around the beach in Lautem municipality to watch the eclipse. 

Solar Eclipse
Image: AP

People can be seen taking turns using the telescope to watch a solar eclipse in Jakarta Indonesia. The eclipse chasers gathered at the Jakarta Planetarium to watch the rare eclipse. 

Solar Eclipse
Image: AP

People also prepared their telescope and other equipment to watch the Solar eclipse in Exmouth, Australia. The Australians got the chance to witness the "ring of fire". 

Solar Eclipse
Image: AP

A mother can be seen helping her daughter to look at the eclipse through the telescope in Jakarta, Indonesia. This was the first experience of watching a solar eclipse for many. 

Solar Eclipse
Image: AP

Two women can be seen laying on the streets of Jakarta as they use protective glasses to watch the eclipse. The eclipse chasers are also ready for an annular eclipse which will take place in Oct. 

