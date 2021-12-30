IN PICS: Remembering Influential Personalities Who Passed Away In 2021

Quick links:
Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld died on June 29, 2021, at the age of 88. He was secretary of defense from 1975 to 1977.
Cicely Tyson who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as the sharecropper's wife in Sounder passed away on January 28, 2021.
The family of rapper DMX announced that he died on April 9, 2021, after a career that included legendary hip-hop songs such as "Ruff Ryders Anthem."
Former baseball player Hank Aaron, who braved racist insults with great dignity while pursuing Babe Ruth, died early on January 22, 2021.
Gloria Richardson, who was the head of the Cambridge Nonviolent Action Committee passed away on July 15, 2021.
During his half-century in radio, Larry King, the TV host interviewed presidents, Hollywood stars, and everyday Joes. He died on Jan. 23, 2021, at the age of 87.
Oscar-winning actress Cloris Leachman, who is well known for her portrayal of a lonely housewife in “The Last Picture Show” passed away on January 27, 2021
Former South African President F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa's last apartheid president died on Nov 11, 2021.
Jovenel Moise, who was Haiti President was assassinated at his home on July 7, 2021. He was a former banana farmer and political newcomer who ruled for more than four years.
Japanese actor Sonny Chiba, well known for his role in Kill Bill and acted in more than 100 films died at the age of 82 on August 19, 2021.