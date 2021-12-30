Last Updated:

IN PICS: Remembering Influential Personalities Who Passed Away In 2021

In 2021, there are a lot of influential personalities that passed away from political leaders to entertainers including Donald Rumsfeld and FW de Klerk.

Donald Rumsfeld 
Former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld died on June 29, 2021, at the age of 88. He was secretary of defense from 1975 to 1977.

Cicely Tyson
Cicely Tyson who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as the sharecropper's wife in Sounder passed away on January 28, 2021.

DMX
The family of rapper DMX announced that he died on April 9, 2021, after a career that included legendary hip-hop songs such as "Ruff Ryders Anthem."

Hank Aaron
Former baseball player Hank Aaron, who braved racist insults with great dignity while pursuing Babe Ruth, died early on January 22, 2021.

Gloria Richardson
Gloria Richardson, who was the head of the Cambridge Nonviolent Action Committee passed away on  July 15, 2021.

Lary King
During his half-century in radio, Larry King, the TV host interviewed presidents, Hollywood stars, and everyday Joes. He died on Jan. 23, 2021, at the age of 87.

Cloris Leachman
Oscar-winning actress Cloris Leachman, who is well known for her portrayal of a lonely housewife in “The Last Picture Show” passed away on January 27, 2021

F.W. de Klerk
Former South African President F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa's last apartheid president died on Nov 11, 2021.

Jovenel Moise
Jovenel Moise, who was Haiti President was assassinated at his home on July 7, 2021. He was a former banana farmer and political newcomer who ruled for more than four years.

Sonny Chiba
Japanese actor Sonny Chiba, well known for his role in Kill Bill and acted in more than 100 films died at the age of 82 on August 19, 2021.

Dilip Kumar
The iconic Bollywood actor, Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021, in Mumbai at the age of 98. He received lifetime achievement award at the 54th National Film Award ceremony.

