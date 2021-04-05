IN PICS: Rescue And Recovery Underway After Taiwan's Deadly Crash

Quick links:
A train barreled into an unmanned truck that had rolled onto the track on April 2 in Taiwan, leaving at least 51 people dead and dozens injured.
Many passengers were crushed, while some survivors were forced to climb out of windows and walk along the train’s roof to safety.
The truck’s emergency brake was not properly engaged, according to the government’s disaster relief center, and the vehicle slid about 20 meters (65 feet) down a hillside.
The train, which was carrying more than 400 people, derailed near the Taroko Gorge scenic area on the first day of a long holiday weekend when many people were using Taiwan’s extensive rail system.
Images from the scene showed the train’s cars wedged against the tunnel’s walls. Part of the wall of one car had smashed into a seat.
“Many people were crushed under train seats in the collision. And there were people on top of the seats. So those at the bottom were pressed and crushed and lost consciousness,” a passenger said.
The National Fire Service confirmed the death toll — which included the train’s young, newly married driver and the assistant driver.
The service earlier said all passengers had been accounted for, but a spokesperson later said there may be more bodies trapped in the mangled cars.
The stretch of track where the orange-striped train came to a halt hugs the coastline and lacks any protective fencing.