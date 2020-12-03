Last Updated:

IN PICS | Rockefeller Centre Christmas Tree Shines With Swarovski Star & 50000 LED Lights

Amid COVID pandemic, what’s normally a chaotic, crowded tourist hotspot during the Christmas time was instead a mask-mandated, time-limited, socially distanced.

Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree
1/8
AP

A massive Christmas tree has been lit up in a tradition that ushers in the holiday season in New York City, US. 

Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree
2/8
AP

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, what’s normally a chaotic, crowded tourist hotspot during the Christmas time was instead a mask-mandated, time-limited, socially distanced locale. 

Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree
3/8
AP

The 75-foot Norway spruce had its holiday lights turned on in an event that was broadcast on television but closed to the public.

Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree
4/8
AP

According to AP, the telecast used pre-recorded performances from entertainers like Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton, and camera shots of the streets around the tree showed them to be largely empty.

Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree
5/8
AP

Due to the unprecedented pandemic, the plaza where the tree is physically located will be closed to the public, however, there will be specific tree-viewing zones on the midtown Manhattan blocks. 

Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree
6/8
AP

This year visitors will join a virtual line and will get text messages to let them know when it’s their turn. They will be directed to specific pods, each of which can hold 4 people, to look at the tr

Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree
7/8
AP

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier this week. “It will be limited, the number of people that can get close. This is what we got to do to protect everyone.”

Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree
8/8
AP

The Rockefeller Center first put up a tree in 1931. It became an annual tradition starting in 1933. This year’s tree came from Oneonta, in central New York.

