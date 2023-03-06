Last Updated:

IN PICS: Rohingya Refugees Salvage Their Belongings As Massive Fire Hits Bangladesh Camp

A blaze erupted in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Sunday where more than a million Rohingya refugees live, most after fleeing a military-led crackdown in Myanmar.

Anmol Singla
Rohingya Camp fire, Bangladesh; March 5, 2023
1/13
Image: Twitter/UNHCR_BGD

A massive fire raced through a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in southern Bangladesh on Sunday, leaving thousands homeless, a fire official and the United Nations said.

Rohingya Camp fire, Bangladesh; March 5, 2023
2/13
Image: AP

No casualties were reported immediately at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar district, reported AP citing Emdadul Haque, a fire service official.

Rohingya Camp fire, Bangladesh; March 5, 2023
3/13
Image: AP

Rohingya refugees look for any belongings after the major fire whch broke in Balukhali camp. 

Rohingya Camp fire, Bangladesh; March 5, 2023
4/13
Image: AP

Rohingya refugee boys salvage a gas cylinder after the fire.

Rohingya Camp fire, Bangladesh; March 5, 2023
5/13
Image: Twitter/UNHCR_BGD

UNHCR in Bangladesh said in a tweet that Rohingya refugee volunteers were responding to the fire with the agency and its partners providing support.

Rohingya Camp fire, Bangladesh; March 5, 2023
6/13
Image: AP

UNHCR reported that around 2,000 shelters were damaged or destroyed. In addition, 90 facilities including hospitals and learning centres burnt down on Sunday.

Rohingya Camp fire, Bangladesh; March 5, 2023
7/13
Image: AP

Rohingya refugees try to salvage their belongings after the fire destoyed their homes, leaving thousands homeless.

Rohingya Camp fire, Bangladesh; March 5, 2023
8/13
Image: Twitter/UNHCR_BGD

UNHCR said that Rohingya refugee volunteers trained on firefighting & local fire services controlled the fire. 16 UNHCR funded Mobile Fire Fighting Units helped reach the difficult area.

Rohingya Camp fire, Bangladesh; March 5, 2023
9/13
Image: Twitter/UNHCR_BGD

Multiple shelters and facilities destroyed, according to the UNHCR as Bangladesh  co-ordinated further. 

Rohingya Camp fire, Bangladesh; March 5, 2023
10/13
Image: Twitter/UNHCR_BGD

More than one million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar over several decades, including about 740,000 who crossed the border starting in August 2017.

Rohingya Camp fire, Bangladesh; March 5, 2023
11/13
Image: Twitter/UNHCR_BGD

Conditions in Myanmar have worsened since a military takeover in 2021, and attempts to send back the refugees have failed.

Rohingya Camp fire, Bangladesh; March 5, 2023
12/13
Image: AP

The US have said the oppression of Rohingya in Myanmar amounts to genocide after confirming accounts of mass atrocities against civilians by the military in a systematic campaign against them.

Rohingya Camp fire, Bangladesh; March 5, 2023
13/13
Image: Twitter/UNHCR_BGD

Muslim Rohingya face widespread discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where most are denied citizenship and many other rights.

