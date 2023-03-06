IN PICS: Rohingya Refugees Salvage Their Belongings As Massive Fire Hits Bangladesh Camp

Quick links:
A massive fire raced through a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in southern Bangladesh on Sunday, leaving thousands homeless, a fire official and the United Nations said.
No casualties were reported immediately at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar district, reported AP citing Emdadul Haque, a fire service official.
UNHCR in Bangladesh said in a tweet that Rohingya refugee volunteers were responding to the fire with the agency and its partners providing support.
UNHCR reported that around 2,000 shelters were damaged or destroyed. In addition, 90 facilities including hospitals and learning centres burnt down on Sunday.
Rohingya refugees try to salvage their belongings after the fire destoyed their homes, leaving thousands homeless.
UNHCR said that Rohingya refugee volunteers trained on firefighting & local fire services controlled the fire. 16 UNHCR funded Mobile Fire Fighting Units helped reach the difficult area.
Multiple shelters and facilities destroyed, according to the UNHCR as Bangladesh co-ordinated further.
More than one million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar over several decades, including about 740,000 who crossed the border starting in August 2017.
Conditions in Myanmar have worsened since a military takeover in 2021, and attempts to send back the refugees have failed.
The US have said the oppression of Rohingya in Myanmar amounts to genocide after confirming accounts of mass atrocities against civilians by the military in a systematic campaign against them.