In Pics: S Jaishankar Meets G20 Counterparts At Foreign Ministers' Meet In New Delhi

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held bilateral talks with his G20 counterparts ahead of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

Vidit Baya
Russia
EAM S Jaishankar met his Russia counterpart FM Sergey Lavrov on #G20FMM sidelines. They exchanged views on bilateral cooperation between India and Russia and discussed G20 issues.

Brazil
India and Brazil are G20 Troika members. The foreign ministers of both the nations took note of the bilateral relations, especially in the economic and energy domains.

Comoros
India reiterated it's steadfast support to Comoros which is guided by it's SAGAR policy. EAM assured him that India’s G20 Presidency will prioritise the voice of the Global South.

Mauritius
EAM Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to Neighborhood First, SAGAR, Forward Africa policies. He discussed India's robust development partnership & strong multilateral cooperation with Mauritus.

Mexico
EAM and his Mexican counterpart elaborated on strong multilateral cooperation and the G20 agenda. India exchanged views on enhancing mobility, sustainability and innovation. 

United Kingdom
EAM held bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary of the UK. Reviewed the progress between India-UK relationship and noted the commencement of the Young Professional Scheme.

Turkey
EAM met Türkiye's FM and appreciated his warm words for 'OperationDost' and all personnel involved in the rescue efforts. They discussed the G20 agenda, the Ukraine conflict and bilateral cooperation.

South Africa
EAM discussed G20 focus areas and the agenda of our Ministerial. Also exchanged views on BRICS and apreciated the growth in our bilateral relationship. India thanked South Africa for the cheethas.

Netherlands
India and Netherlands held discussions on technology, mobility and innovation. They also exchanged perspectives on Eurasia and the Indo-Pacific.

Argentina
India and Argentina have made a steady progress in our relations. Trade has expanded significantly even as defence cooperation unfolds. The nuclear partnership has also been mutually beneficial.

