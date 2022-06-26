Last Updated:

In Pics: Scenes Of Helplessness In Quake-hit Afghanistan As People Struggle Amidst Aids

At least 1,000 people have been killed due to earthquake in Afghanistan. According to AP, many people clueless about how they will reconstruct their homes.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
A girl can be seen walking in the streets, holding a donated mattress in Gayan village in Paktika. A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck eastern Afghanistan on June 22.

A man holding his child is seen in the midst of the destruction caused by the earthquake in Gayan. At least 1,000 people have been killed and 1,500 others have been injured in the earthquake.

People from Miradin told The Associated Press that they were concerned about whether or not will they manage to rebuild their houses before the winter season. 

UNICEF has sent blankets and basic supplies to people in the regions affected by the earthquake. In addition, they have provided tarps which can be used as tents as the houses have been destroyed. 

UN agencies and countries continue to provide aid to Afghanistan after the earthquake. According to AP, many people clueless about how they will reconstruct their homes destroyed in villages.  

A man can be seen cleaning up the rubble beside his demolished house in Gayan village of Paktika province. 

Villagers clean up rubble as the earthquake hit the eastern Afghanistan region. UNICEF supplied water purification tablets and soap in Spera region of Khost province. 

The picture depicts humanitarian aid preserved for distribution among the residents affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan. 

This still captures a man with his belongings in the midst of the destruction caused by the quake in Gayan village. 

Nearly 3,000 homes have been destroyed due to a quake in Afghanistan. Here, a villager is captured walking out of his damaged home. 

