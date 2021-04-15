Last Updated:

IN PICS | Sorrow And Sacrifice Paint Grim Reality Of 20 Years Of War In Afghanistan

American President Joe Biden, on April 14, announced a withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan by September, ending a 20 years of trial and turbulence.

Riya Baibhawi
American President Joe Biden, on April 14, announced a withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan by September, ending a 20 year-long episode of trial and turbulence.

Biden’s announced plan is to pull out all 25,00 troops by September 11- the anniversary of deadly Twin Tower attacks which triggered the country’s war against Al-Qaeda.

In the picture, a kid is captured looking at American military vehicles driving past his village in Kandahar.  

The conflict has been marked by sufferings on both sides-the soldiers who’ve struggled to breathe with shrapnel in their chests and Afghan residents who’ve constantly been battered with fear.

The photograph features a 23-year-old Andrew Ferrara, serving with US Army’s 25th Infantry Division, on a mission. In the backdrop is a US  Marine chopper.  

In the photograph, a soldier from US marines could be seen returning fire on Taliban positions in Helmand Province of Afghanistan. 100,000 soldiers were stationed during Obama's first term. 

The numbers were reduced considerably under subsequent leaderships. In February 2020, the US inked Afghan Peace Deal with Afghanistan and the Taliban, promising to take back all its troops. 

In addendum to the enemy, US soldiers also battered harsh weathers. In the picture, a soldier is seen taking shelter from a sandstorm at forward operating base Dwyer in the Helmand province

In this picture, Spc. Zachary Boyd was captured wearing 'I love NY' boxer shorts after rushing from his sleeping quarters to join his fellow platoon members in an emergency. 

After two decades of conflict, US withdrawal of troops sparks new hopes of peace and tranquillity in a country, a considerable part of which is still governed by Taliban militias. 

