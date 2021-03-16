Last Updated:

IN PICS | South Korean Islands Go All Purple To Attract Tourist Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Taking inspiration from ballon flower, the residents of  Banwol and Bakji Islands, known as the ‘Purple Islands’, have painted everything, including houses.

Written By
Akanksha Arora
South Korean Islands Go Purple to Draw Tourists
1/6
Image Credits: Twitter/@JKs_adductors

Taking inspiration from ballon flower, the residents of  Banwol and Bakji Islands, known as the ‘Purple Islands’, have painted everything, including houses and bridges in purple. 

South Korean Islands Go Purple to Draw Tourists
2/6
Image Credits: Twitter/@JKs_adductors

The tiny, tranquil islands have over a hundred residents and were picked for a tourism project which was supported by the government.

South Korean Islands Go Purple to Draw Tourists
3/6
Image Credits: Twitter/ @jun9koo7

According to NY Post, since the year 2015, Shinan county has invested 4.8 billion to turn the islands purple. More than 28,000 square metres of roof have been painted lilac. 

South Korean Islands Go Purple to Draw Tourists
4/6
Image Credits: Twitter/ @jun9koo7

The campaign which began in the year 2019 has drawn over 487,000 people, said the county office. 

South Korean Islands Go Purple to Draw Tourists
5/6
Image Credits: Twitter/@Gidi_Traffic

The restaurants here, offer purple rice and serve food on purple plates. Visitors can walk three purple footbridges connecting the two islands to the larger one near it. 

South Korean Islands Go Purple to Draw Tourists
6/6
Image Credits: Twitter/@Gidi_Traffic

People who wear purple are given free entry into the island.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: 10 years after Japan's triple disaster, haunting images still hold power to shock

IN PICS: 10 years after Japan's triple disaster, haunting images still hold power to shock
IN PICS: Thailand celebrates Elephant Day to raise awareness about conservation

IN PICS: Thailand celebrates Elephant Day to raise awareness about conservation