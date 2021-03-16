IN PICS | South Korean Islands Go All Purple To Attract Tourist Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Quick links:
Taking inspiration from ballon flower, the residents of Banwol and Bakji Islands, known as the ‘Purple Islands’, have painted everything, including houses and bridges in purple.
The tiny, tranquil islands have over a hundred residents and were picked for a tourism project which was supported by the government.
According to NY Post, since the year 2015, Shinan county has invested 4.8 billion to turn the islands purple. More than 28,000 square metres of roof have been painted lilac.
The campaign which began in the year 2019 has drawn over 487,000 people, said the county office.
The restaurants here, offer purple rice and serve food on purple plates. Visitors can walk three purple footbridges connecting the two islands to the larger one near it.