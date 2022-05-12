Last Updated:

In Pics | Sri Lanka: Crisis Deepens As Country Longs For Complete Socio-economic Overhaul

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
On May 11, Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during a curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka. On Tuesday, Sri Lanka's defence ministry authorised security personnel to shoot anyone who harms people or property.

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, a Sri Lankan woman watches President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's televised speech at her home in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

To stop widespread burning and mob violence targeting government supporters, Sri Lanka's defence minister authorised security personnel to shoot anyone who causes injury to people or property.

In Colombo, Sri Lanka, a scrap collector looks for recyclable materials among buses that were burned after skirmishes between government supporters and anti-government protestors.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, left, and his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa wave to fans during a party convention in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on August 11, 2019, to announce their presidential campaign.

Sri Lankans queue outside a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, to purchase kerosene oil for cooking.

A Sri Lankan woman stands in line for kerosene. On Wednesday, Sri Lanka's president promised to appoint a new prime minister.

Sri Lankan police officers investigate the aftermath of riots in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, May 11, between government supporters and anti-government protesters.

A Sri Lankan family looks at the wreckage of buses that were burned during clashes in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Authorities in Sri Lanka deployed armoured vehicles and troops on the streets of the capital on Wednesday, two days after pro-government mobs attacked peaceful protesters, sparking a wave of violence.

Tags: Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka crisis, Sri Lanka violence
