In Pics: Sri Lanka Edging Into Humanitarian Crisis As Political Turmoil & Protests Worsen

For months, Sri Lanka remained mired in chaotic protests demanding the step down of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the government failed to resolve the crippling economic crisis.
On Saturday, President Rajapaksa & PM Ranil Wickremesinghe agreed to resign after protestors broke the security cordon, stormed government buildings, and set them ablaze.
Sri Lankan police tried to thwart the pre-planned protests with a curfew, however, revoked it ahead of the demonstrations after lawyers & politicians slammed it as "illegal."
The economic collapse and consequent political turmoil left the country veering on the edge of a humanitarian crisis with people struggling to buy essential commodities, including food and oil.
As the Sri Lankan government declared bankruptcy, vulnerable and desperate citizens queued gas canisters across the capital in hopes of government supplies.
Two men were snapped eating breakfast while they waited beside a line of empty gas canisters outside Galle International Stadium.
Jubilant crowds on Saturday broke into the presidential residence, waving flags and bathed in the pool while Rajapaksa reportedly fled fearing the breach.
Staffers at the Galle International Stadium prepared the pitch for the first test match between Sri Lanka and Australia on June 28 as the citizens geared for the massive anti-government protest.