In Pics: Sri Lanka Edging Into Humanitarian Crisis As Political Turmoil & Protests Worsen

Violent protests erupt as 22mn citizens in Sri Lanka are veering into a humanitarian crisis while they struggle to purchase necessities like food and fuel.

IMAGE: AP
For months, Sri Lanka remained mired in chaotic protests demanding the step down of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the government failed to resolve the crippling economic crisis.

IMAGE: AP
On Saturday, President Rajapaksa & PM Ranil Wickremesinghe agreed to resign after protestors broke the security cordon, stormed government buildings, and set them ablaze. 

IMAGE: AP
Sri Lankan police tried to thwart the pre-planned protests with a curfew, however, revoked it ahead of the demonstrations after lawyers & politicians slammed it as "illegal." 

IMAGE: AP
The economic collapse and consequent political turmoil left the country veering on the edge of a humanitarian crisis with people struggling to buy essential commodities, including food and oil.

IMAGE: AP
As the Sri Lankan government declared bankruptcy, vulnerable and desperate citizens queued gas canisters across the capital in hopes of government supplies.

IMAGE: AP
Two men were snapped eating breakfast while they waited beside a line of empty gas canisters outside Galle International Stadium.

IMAGE: AP
Jubilant crowds on Saturday broke into the presidential residence, waving flags and bathed in the pool while Rajapaksa reportedly fled fearing the breach. 

IMAGE: AP
Staffers at the Galle International Stadium prepared the pitch for the first test match between Sri Lanka and Australia on June 28 as the citizens geared for the massive anti-government protest.

IMAGE: AP
Armymen noting down names of those waiting for fuel at a station in Colombo. This came after Wickremesinghe (before resignation) spoke with Russian President Putin to secure fuel supplies at a rebate.

