Last Updated:

In Pics: Taiwan's Tsai Attends State Banquet Hosted By Guatemalan Prez, Reaffirms Ties

Tsai Ing-wen walks to speak with reporters during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala, Saturday, April 1, 2023, during her official visit.

Rest of the World News
 
| Written By
Saumya joshi
Tsai Ing-wen and Alejandro Giammattei
1/10
Image: AP

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen walked to speak with reporters during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala April 1, 2023, during her official three-day visit to Guatemala. 

Tsai Ing-wen with journalists
2/10
Image: AP

The Taiwanese President addressed the reporters present on the Mayan site Tikal. 

Tsai Ing-wen
3/10
Image: AP

Taiwanese President Tsai and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei visited the archaeological site of Tikal on Saturday, during Tsai's ten-day Central America trip. 

Tsai Ing-wen and Alejandro Giammattei
4/10
Image: AP

 Both, the Taiwanese President and the Guatemalan President applaud the performance. 

Tsai Ing-wen
5/10
Image: AP

On Saturday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen watched the welcome performance by the local people.  

an artist
6/10
Image: AP

An artist performed as a player of "pelota Maya" during the Taiwanese President's visit to Mayan Pyramid, an archaeological site.  

Tsai Ing-wen and Mario Bucaro
7/10
Image: AP

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro, wave from the top of "Templo de las mascaras" or the temple of masks. 

Tsai Ing-wen
8/10
Image: AP

During this ten-day trip to Central America, Tsai aims to shore up the self-governing island’s ties with its remaining allies in Central America. 

Tsai Ing-wen and Alejandro Giammattei
9/10
Image: AP

Taiwanese President and her counterpart walk to a staging area during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala On Saturday. 

Tsai Ing-wen and Alejandro Giammattei
10/10
Image: AP

With incense, a Mayan invocation ceremony, a Mayan ball game and an exchange of gifts, Tsai and Giammattei talk as they enjoyed the central square of Tikal archaeological park.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
From meeting Scholz to visiting farmers market; a peek into King Charles' Germany visit

From meeting Scholz to visiting farmers market; a peek into King Charles' Germany visit
In Pics: A Round up of King Charles visit to Germany; addresses German parliament

In Pics: A Round up of King Charles visit to Germany; addresses German parliament