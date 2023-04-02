In Pics: Taiwan's Tsai Attends State Banquet Hosted By Guatemalan Prez, Reaffirms Ties

Quick links:
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen walked to speak with reporters during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala April 1, 2023, during her official three-day visit to Guatemala.
Taiwanese President Tsai and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei visited the archaeological site of Tikal on Saturday, during Tsai's ten-day Central America trip.
On Saturday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen watched the welcome performance by the local people.
An artist performed as a player of "pelota Maya" during the Taiwanese President's visit to Mayan Pyramid, an archaeological site.
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Guatemala's Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro, wave from the top of "Templo de las mascaras" or the temple of masks.
During this ten-day trip to Central America, Tsai aims to shore up the self-governing island’s ties with its remaining allies in Central America.
Taiwanese President and her counterpart walk to a staging area during their visit to the Mayan site Tikal, in Peten, Guatemala On Saturday.