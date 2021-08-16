Last Updated:

IN PICS: Taliban Takes Over Presidential Palace In Kabul, President Ghani Flees

Earlier on Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan as Islamist terrorists entered the national capital, Kabul. Afterward, the city was taken over

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Taliban takes over Afghanistan as President flees
1/8
AP

Taliban poses for a photograph while raising their flag. They were all set to raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan as President flees
2/8
AP

The Taliban flag flies at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan. 

Taliban takes over Afghanistan as President flees
3/8
AP

Members of the 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in Kabul as part of a 600-strong UK-force sent to assist with Operation PITTING to rescue British nationals

Taliban takes over Afghanistan as President flees
4/8
AP

Taliban outside the Afghan presidential palace after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. 

Taliban takes over Afghanistan as President flees
5/8
AP

Taliban take control of the Afghan presidential palace after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on August 15, Sunday. 

Taliban takes over Afghanistan as President flees
6/8
AP

Taliban take control of the Afghan presidential palace after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on August 15, Sunday. 

Taliban takes over Afghanistan as President flees
7/8
AP

Taliban before raising the Taliban flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan as President flees
8/8
AP

Members of the 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in Kabul as part of a 600-strong UK-force sent to assist with Operation PITTING to rescue British nationals

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Devastation from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti that killed over 700

In Pics: Devastation from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti that killed over 700
IN PICS: India's Independence Day celebration reverberate across the world

IN PICS: India's Independence Day celebration reverberate across the world