IN PICS: Taliban Takes Over Presidential Palace In Kabul, President Ghani Flees

Taliban poses for a photograph while raising their flag. They were all set to raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan.
The Taliban flag flies at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan.
Members of the 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in Kabul as part of a 600-strong UK-force sent to assist with Operation PITTING to rescue British nationals
Taliban outside the Afghan presidential palace after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday.
Taliban take control of the Afghan presidential palace after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on August 15, Sunday.
Taliban before raising the Taliban flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan.