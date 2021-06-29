IN PICS: The Rise And Fall Of Hong Kong's July 1 Protests As NSL Set To Complete One Year

Quick links:
Hong Kong's controversial National Security Law was proposed in 2003 but was eventually shelved as protests broke out. However, last year, China suddenly passed the decree and imposed it on the city.
As the NSL came into effect on July 1, it once again triggered massive protests against mainland China. However, the new law clubbed with COVID-19 restrictions, gave police a perfect chance to quell it.
In this picture, a reporter could be seen falling after being sprayed with pepper spray by police in Causeway Bay. The police have been using rubber bullets, pepper spray, tear gas to quell protests.
As of April, more than 10,200 people have been detained while over 2,000 people have already been convicted for creating unrest in Hong Kong.
This photograph clicked on July 1, 2020, features media tycoon Jimmy Lai, standing next to democratic lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting.
In this July 1, 2019 photo, a protester is captured breaking a glass wall as they try to enter the Legislative Council in Hong Kong.
Amongst those detained is Jimmy Lai, founder of pro-democracy Apple Daily. 72-year-old Lai became the face of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests following his undeterred publications against CCP.
Another prominent figure arrested is former law professor Benny Tai, a key figure in 2014's Occupy Central protests. Here, he could be seen giving a thumb's up as he is escorted by police.
July 1 is a glorious day for China as it not only marks Hong Kong's independence from British rule but also the formation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).