IN PICS: This Town In Japan Is Still A No-go Zone Decade After Fukushima Nuclear Disaster

Part of town of Tomioka, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is still a no-go zone, 10 years after radioactive meltdown.

Part of the town of Tomioka, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, is still a no-go zone, 10 years after a meltdown sent radioactive fallout over the area.

The no-go zone is about 12% of the town, but was home to about one-third of Tomioka’s population of 16,000. 

It remains closed after the rest of the town in northeastern Japan was reopened in 2017. Only those with official permission from the town office can enter the area for a daytime visit.

Part of the area, called Yonomori, used to be a commercial center dotted with shops, houses, a 7-Eleven convenience store and a popular regional supermarket chain called York Benimaru.

An abandoned bicycle rests on a road partially blocked by ships that washed ashore in the town of Namie, inside the 20-kilometer (12-mile) exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. 

Cluttered desks are left abandoned in the city hall offices of the town of Namie, inside the 20-kilometer (12-mile) exclusion zone around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

This photo shows firefighters' clothing at a fire station in Futaba town. 

A collapsed building at a Buddhist temple lies in Futaba town, Fukushima prefecture. 

Collapsed gate at a Buddhist temple sits in Futaba town. The temple is in the area that used to be designated as the nuclear disaster exclusion zone, but the part of the zone has been lifted.

This photo shows inside an abandoned business office in the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture. 

Streets that lead into some residential areas are closed with barricades and are indicated with signs for the exclusion zone in Tomioka town.

A statue stands surrounded by weeds at a park in the exlcusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan.

This photo shows inside an abandoned restaurant in the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, northeastern Japan.This part of no-go zone is designated a special recovery site and officials want it to reopen.

A clock at a fire station in Futaba town shows a few minutes after 2:46, that was the time when a massive earthquake occurred on March 11, 2011. 

