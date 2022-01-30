Last Updated:

In Pics: Thousands Flock Near Parliament Hill In Canada To Protest Against COVID Curbs

Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Have a look at the images of the protest here

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Thousands of demonstrators flocked near Parliament
Image: AP

Thousands of demonstrators flocked near Parliament Hill in Ottawa holding placards to protest against the COVID curb on Sunday.

People walk beside trucks parked along Wellington.
People walk beside trucks parked along Wellington Street during a rally against COVID-19 restrictions on Parliament Hill on January 30. 

Supporters wave flags
Supporters wave flags on an overpass in Kanata, as a trucker convoy makes its way to Parliament Hill to participate in a cross-country truck convoy.

Protesters gathered near Parliament Hill in Ottawa
Protesters gathered near Parliament Hill in Ottawa in order to protest against the government vaccine mandates and other curbs related to Coronavirus.

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill
A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy aginst the recent COVID restrictions announced by the authorities on January 29, Saturday.

Protestors mingle around cars parked on Wellington
Protestors mingle around cars parked on Wellington Street in front of West Block and the Parliament buildings as they participate in a cross-country truck convoy on Saturday noon.

Canadian and Quebec flags
Canadian and Quebec flags are flown upside down as demonstrators participate in a rally against the measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill
A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill on January 29 in order to protest against the government measures to arrest the spread of the COVID virus.

Tags: Canada, Ottawa, COVID-19
