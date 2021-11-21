Last Updated:

In Pics: Thousands Take To Streets In Vienna To Oppose Upcoming Vaccine Mandate, Lockdown

Thousands of protesters gathered in Austria’s capital of Vienna on Saturday after the government announced the reimposition of a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
Austria: Thousands protest against COVID protocols
1/8
Image: AP

Tens of thousands of protestors from right-wing groups took to the streets in Vienna on Saturday after Austria announced a nationwide lockdown starting Monday to curb the ongoing spike in COVID cases.

Austria: Thousands protest against COVID protocols
2/8
Image: AP

As per AP, protestors rallied against fresh restrictions, mandatory COVID-19 passes, and vaccine certificates needed to enter public places. 

Austria: Thousands protest against COVID protocols
3/8
Image: AP

The protests come after Austria announced lockdown and became the first European country to make vaccine mandate against COVID-19 a legal requirement, beginning from February 1.

Austria: Thousands protest against COVID protocols
4/8
Image: AP

Dubbing vaccine mandate a difficult decision to take in a free society, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told BBC, 'vaccines are the only exit ticket...to break the vicious cycle of COVID.'

Austria: Thousands protest against COVID protocols
5/8
Image: AP

Lockdown in Austria will begin from Monday and last for 10 days initially as daily average deaths tripled in recent weeks just ahead of the Christmas holidays, as per AP.

Austria: Thousands protest against COVID protocols
6/8
Image: AP

The marchers on Saturday began from Vienna's Heldenplatz square chanting 'Resistance!' and blowing whistles. They moved down to the city's inner ring road.

Austria: Thousands protest against COVID protocols
7/8
Image: AP

About 1,300 police officers were deployed to tackle nearly 35,000 protestors participating in marches across the city.

Austria: Thousands protest against COVID protocols
8/8
Image: AP

On November 20, there were 15,297 fresh COVID-19 cases and 42 COVID-related fatalities recorded by the health department of Austria.

Tags: Austria, covid, Lisa Leutner
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | Dubai Air Show kicks off to celebrate aviation industry emerging from COVID-19

IN PICS | Dubai Air Show kicks off to celebrate aviation industry emerging from COVID-19
In Pictures: Prince Charles & Camilla visit Giza pyramids, tour Egypt after 15 years

In Pictures: Prince Charles & Camilla visit Giza pyramids, tour Egypt after 15 years