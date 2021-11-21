In Pics: Thousands Take To Streets In Vienna To Oppose Upcoming Vaccine Mandate, Lockdown

Quick links:
Tens of thousands of protestors from right-wing groups took to the streets in Vienna on Saturday after Austria announced a nationwide lockdown starting Monday to curb the ongoing spike in COVID cases.
As per AP, protestors rallied against fresh restrictions, mandatory COVID-19 passes, and vaccine certificates needed to enter public places.
The protests come after Austria announced lockdown and became the first European country to make vaccine mandate against COVID-19 a legal requirement, beginning from February 1.
Dubbing vaccine mandate a difficult decision to take in a free society, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told BBC, 'vaccines are the only exit ticket...to break the vicious cycle of COVID.'
Lockdown in Austria will begin from Monday and last for 10 days initially as daily average deaths tripled in recent weeks just ahead of the Christmas holidays, as per AP.
The marchers on Saturday began from Vienna's Heldenplatz square chanting 'Resistance!' and blowing whistles. They moved down to the city's inner ring road.
About 1,300 police officers were deployed to tackle nearly 35,000 protestors participating in marches across the city.