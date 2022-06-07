Last Updated:

In Pics: Tropical Storm Alex Wreaks Havoc In Cuba, Florida Ravaged By Floods

Tropical storm Alex brought winds and rain to Bermuda before becoming a post-tropical cyclone on Monday.  On Saturday, it flooded streets of Florida.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Tropical Storm Alex
1/10
Associated Press

Tropical storm Alex brought winds and rain to Bermuda before becoming a post-tropical cyclone on Monday. 

Tropical Storm Alex
2/10
Associated Press

Volunteers push a boat through a street flooded by heavy rains in a bid to rescue a neighbour who was unable to leave his home on his own, in Havana, Cuba. 

Tropical Storm Alex
3/10
Associated Press

This picture shows the impact and extent of the devastation caused by the tropical storm. Here, a person drives a classic American car through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba

Tropical Storm Alex
4/10
Associated Press

Tropical storm Alex caused heavy rains in Florida. Here, a resident can be seen walking her dog during a brief halt of heavy rains on Saturday. 

Tropical Storm Alex
5/10
Associated Press

This photo shows a Little Havana, Miami resident pointing out the flood water inside his apartment off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue. 

Tropical Storm Alex
6/10
Associated Press

Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street. Alex storm caused flooding in the southern part of Florida, predominantly in Miami.  

 

Tropical Storm Alex
7/10
Associated Press

This picture shows debris littering the pavement of Miami as water levels receded after rainfall from the tropical storm. 

Tropical Storm Alex
8/10
Associated Press

A man crosses a flooded intersection near Southwest Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighbourhood of Miami. 

Tropical Storm Alex
9/10
Associated Press

This photo clicked by AP shows Mileidy Erazo holding her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the Little Havana neighbourhood of Miami. 

Tropical Storm Alex
10/10
Associated Press

This photo captures a resident crossing a flooded street in Little Havana, Miami. 

