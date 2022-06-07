In Pics: Tropical Storm Alex Wreaks Havoc In Cuba, Florida Ravaged By Floods

Quick links:
Tropical storm Alex brought winds and rain to Bermuda before becoming a post-tropical cyclone on Monday.
Volunteers push a boat through a street flooded by heavy rains in a bid to rescue a neighbour who was unable to leave his home on his own, in Havana, Cuba.
This picture shows the impact and extent of the devastation caused by the tropical storm. Here, a person drives a classic American car through a street flooded by heavy rains, in Havana, Cuba
Tropical storm Alex caused heavy rains in Florida. Here, a resident can be seen walking her dog during a brief halt of heavy rains on Saturday.
This photo shows a Little Havana, Miami resident pointing out the flood water inside his apartment off Southwest Third Street and Eighth Avenue.
Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street. Alex storm caused flooding in the southern part of Florida, predominantly in Miami.
This picture shows debris littering the pavement of Miami as water levels receded after rainfall from the tropical storm.
A man crosses a flooded intersection near Southwest Fourth Street and Eighth Avenue in the Little Havana neighbourhood of Miami.
This photo clicked by AP shows Mileidy Erazo holding her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the Little Havana neighbourhood of Miami.