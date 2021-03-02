IN PICS: Turkish Vaccine Teams Travel To Isolated, Snowy Villages Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Quick links:
Vaccination teams have been going to Turkey’s isolated mountain villages as the government seeks to inoculate 60% of the country’s population.
Medical workers arrived to vaccinate older villagers in Gumuslu, a small settlement of 350 in the central province of Sivas that lies 140 miles (230 kilometers) from the provincial capital.
“It’s a difficult challenge to come here,” Dr Rustem Hasbek, head of Sivas Health Services told AP. “The geography is tough, the climate is tough, as you can see.”
Turkey rolled out the Chinese Sinovac vaccine on Jan. 14 and has so far given out 8.2 million doses.
Dr. Yasin Kaya, center and health worker Yusuf Duran, left, members of the Koyulhisar Public Health Center vaccination team, walk to vaccinate 85-year-old Ibrahim Yigit.
Zeynep Yigit, 70, left, is administered a dose of the CoronaVac vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., by health worker Yusuf Duran at her house in the isolated village of Gumuslu.
Doctors and health workers of a COVID-19 vaccination team drive into the isolated village of Gumuslu in the district of Sivas, central Turkey.
Dr. Yasin Kaya, left and health worker Yusuf Duran, right, members of the the Koyulhisar Public Health Center vaccination team, walk to vaccinate elderly.
Turkey's isolated villagers were administered a CoronaVac vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. by a visiting medical team.