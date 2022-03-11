Last Updated:

IN PICS: Two Years On, COVID-19 Sombre Reminder To Improve Preparedness For Next Pandemic

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a full-fledged pandemic two years ago, which has killed more than 6 million people around the world.

Woman sobs
Woman sobs, embracing her husband in a COVID-19 unit at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California, on July 31, 2020.

Women with protective clothing
Women with protective clothing arrive at a cemetery in the city of Ghaemshahr, in northwestern Iran, on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Residents in Wuhan
On Friday, April 3, 2020, residents in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, climb onto chairs to buy food from merchants behind walls separating a neighbourhood.

An elderly woman is overjoyed
An elderly woman is overjoyed after hearing from staff that she would be discharged from the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on August 13, 2020.

Bronx borough of New York
On Hart Island, in the Bronx borough of New York, workers in personal protective equipment bury victims in a trench on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Coffins
Coffins containing the corpses of victims who died from the coronavirus are stored  at the Collserola funeral home in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, April 2, 2020

Father Vasily Gelevan
At Serafima Matveyeva's residence in Moscow, Russia, on May 26, 2020, Father Vasily Gelevan presents the Bible to an elderly woman who is suspected of being infected with the coronavirus.

OVID-19 victim
On May 14, 2020, SOS Funeral personnel carries the body of a probable COVID-19 victim who died in a riverside neighbourhood near Manaus, Brazil.

Health professional arrives in Mumbai
In Dharavi Mumbai, India, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, a health professional arrives to examine people for COVID-19 symptoms.

A newborn baby girl
In Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, a neonatologist examines a newborn baby girl at the National Maternal Perinatal Institute.

A COVID patient sits on a beachfront
On Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, a COVID patient sits on a beachfront in Barcelona, Spain, looking out over the Mediterranean Sea.

A nursing home resident
On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, family members say goodbye to a nursing home resident as reflected in the glass.

A woman is joined by several women fish processors
At Bargny beach, east of Dakar, Senegal, on Thursday, April 1, 2021, a woman is joined by several women fish processors to sing a blessing song.

People watch as funeral pyres rage on
In New Delhi, India, on Thursday, May 6, 2021, people watch as funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims are burned in a ground that has been transformed into a crematorium.

Patients wait outside Caritas Medical Centre
Patients wait outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in hospital beds as part of a makeshift treatment facility.

