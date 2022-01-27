In Pics: Ukraine Soldiers Brace For Possible War Amid Rising Fears Of Russian Invasion

Quick links:
Despite Moscow's denial that it is planning an attack on Kyiv, the Ukrainian soldiers cannot afford to be distracted by changes in political tensions.
As Western-supplied weapons arrive in Kyiv, soldiers & civilians alike wait with helpless anticipation for decisions made by people who know little about the lives of those on the eastern front lines.
Ukrainian officials have accepted the help from the West but it has also found itself on the sidelines of several rounds of high-stakes diplomacy that so far have not yielded a breakthrough.
“Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” Antony Blinken said earlier. But Ukraine’s President was left to fume on Twitter when Biden mused aloud about how to respond to a “minor incursion".
Kyiv wasn’t invited to a video-conference about Ukraine to discuss US ideas on how to respond to Russia’s demands. But American officials said their feedback was also key.
AP reported that if Ukraine sometimes seems to be an afterthought for the powerful countries deciding its fate, the country’s east is even farther from the centers of power.
Ukrainian and Russian representatives met in Paris to discuss the prospects for a stalled 2015 peace deal to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
They agreed at four-way talks that all parties should observe a “ceasefire” in the east of Ukraine. All sides agreed that “the truce must be observed unconditionally”.
“There is practically no one here because everything is broken. There is light, gas, water supply, but there is no life,” said Vladimir, a local man.
He estimated Ukrainian troops were about a kilometer away, and he wanted them gone so people could decide their own fates.