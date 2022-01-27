Last Updated:

In Pics: Ukraine Soldiers Brace For Possible War Amid Rising Fears Of Russian Invasion

In recent months, Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops along its borders with Ukraine spurring fears that Moscow could launch an invasion.

Ukraine-Russia border dispute
1/11
IMAGE: AP

Despite Moscow's denial that it is planning an attack on Kyiv, the Ukrainian soldiers cannot afford to be distracted by changes in political tensions. 

Ukraine-Russia border dispute
2/11
IMAGE: AP

As Western-supplied weapons arrive in Kyiv, soldiers & civilians alike wait with helpless anticipation for decisions made by people who know little about the lives of those on the eastern front lines.

Ukraine-Russia border dispute
3/11
IMAGE: AP

Ukrainian officials have accepted the help from the West but it has also found itself on the sidelines of several rounds of high-stakes diplomacy that so far have not yielded a breakthrough. 

Ukraine-Russia border dispute
4/11
IMAGE: AP

“Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” Antony Blinken said earlier. But Ukraine’s President was left to fume on Twitter when Biden mused aloud about how to respond to a “minor incursion". 

Ukraine-Russia border dispute
5/11
IMAGE: AP

Kyiv wasn’t invited to a video-conference about Ukraine to discuss US ideas on how to respond to Russia’s demands. But American officials said their feedback was also key. 

Ukraine-Russia border dispute
6/11
IMAGE: AP

AP reported that if Ukraine sometimes seems to be an afterthought for the powerful countries deciding its fate, the country’s east is even farther from the centers of power.

Ukraine-Russia border dispute
7/11
IMAGE: AP

Ukrainian and Russian representatives met in Paris to discuss the prospects for a stalled 2015 peace deal to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine. 

Ukraine-Russia border dispute
8/11
IMAGE: AP

They agreed at four-way talks that all parties should observe a “ceasefire” in the east of Ukraine. All sides agreed that “the truce must be observed unconditionally”.

Ukraine-Russia border dispute
9/11
IMAGE: AP

“There is practically no one here because everything is broken. There is light, gas, water supply, but there is no life,” said Vladimir, a local man. 

Ukraine-Russia border dispute
10/11
IMAGE: AP

He estimated Ukrainian troops were about a kilometer away, and he wanted them gone so people could decide their own fates. 

Ukraine-Russia border dispute
11/11
IMAGE: AP

“If they would completely leave and liberate” the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, “then we could decide. I think nobody wants (to be a part of) Ukraine here,” he said.

Tags: Ukraine, Soldiers, Kyiv
