IN PICS: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Snubs China To Visit Taiwan; Meets Officials In Taipei

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with a Congressional delegation, arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, August 2.
US House Speaker Pelosi was received and greeted by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu upon the former's arrival at Taipei airport.
Supporters were seen holding banners and placards outside the hotel where Pelosi stayed in Taiwan's capital, Taipei.
Pelosi along with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen goes for a meeting on Wednesday, despite warnings from China.
US Congressional delegation led by Pelosi pose for a photo along with Taiwanese government officials during the meeting in Taipei.
US House Speaker Pelosi, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during the meeting. Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-ruled island nation in the last 25 years.
During the meeting, Pelosi stressed that the US will not abandon its commitment to Taiwan amid the Chinese government's threat.
US House Speaker Pelosi also held a meeting with Legislative Yuan Deputy Speaker Tsai Chi-chang in Taipei. She also spoke virtually with Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun.
Pelosi also visited the National Human Rights Museum in Taiwan to pay tribute to heroes who suffered & fought for the island nation's democracy.
Chinese military personnel were seen moving past the US Embassy in Beijing amid Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China has strongly objected to her visit.
Taiwan's Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Wu, talks to Pelosi at Taipei airport as she prepares to depart after concluding her one-day visit to Taipei.