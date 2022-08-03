Last Updated:

IN PICS: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Snubs China To Visit Taiwan; Meets Officials In Taipei

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's high-profile one-day visit to Taiwan happened on Tuesday despite strong objections raised by the Chinese government.

Written By
Anurag Roushan
Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Image: AP

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with a Congressional delegation, arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, August 2. 

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Image: AP

US House Speaker Pelosi was received and greeted by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu upon the former's arrival at Taipei airport. 

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Image: AP

Supporters were seen holding banners and placards outside the hotel where Pelosi stayed in Taiwan's capital, Taipei.

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Image: AP

Pelosi along with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen goes for a meeting on Wednesday, despite warnings from China. 

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Image: AP

US Congressional delegation led by Pelosi pose for a photo along with Taiwanese government officials during the meeting in Taipei. 

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Image: AP

US House Speaker Pelosi, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during the meeting. Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-ruled island nation in the last 25 years.

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Image: AP

During the meeting, Pelosi stressed that the US will not abandon its commitment to Taiwan amid the Chinese government's threat. 

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Image: AP

US House Speaker Pelosi also held a meeting with Legislative Yuan Deputy Speaker Tsai Chi-chang in Taipei. She also spoke virtually with Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun.

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Image: @SpeakerPelosi/Twitter

Pelosi also visited the National Human Rights Museum in Taiwan to pay tribute to heroes who suffered & fought for the island nation's democracy.

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Image: AP

Chinese military personnel were seen moving past the US Embassy in Beijing amid Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China has strongly objected to her visit.  

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Image: AP

Taiwan's Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Wu, talks to Pelosi at Taipei airport as she prepares to depart after concluding her one-day visit to Taipei. 

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Image: AP

US House Speaker Pelosi bids goodbye to Taiwan, as she departs for South Korea, her next destination amid the ongoing Asia trip.

