IN PICS | Violent Undersea Volcanic Eruption In Tonga Causes Significant Damage

A satellite captures massive smoke and ash spewed into the air after an undersea volcanic erupted in the Pacific ocean near Tonga Island on Saturday
The eruption was recorded around the globe through weather satellites. This image was captured by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by Japan Meteorological Agency
People look at an upturned boat in Tutukaka, New Zealand, after the eruption caused tidal waves as high as 1.74m (5.5ft) in Pacific coastlines from Japan to the US
A couple looks at their damaged boat in Tutukaka, New Zealand after waves crashed near shores and damaged boats and docked ships from New Zealand to as far as Santa Cruz in California
The sonic boom in the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai was recorded by space organisations, including Japan Meteorological Agency
For the first time ever, the weather satellites recorded an undersea volcanic eruption. The eruption was followed by a series of shockwaves in the atmosphere
A harbour official in Santa Cruz, California, pulls out debris from rising waters after the massive eruption, the sound of which was heard from as far away as Alaska, nearly 10,000 kms away