IN PICS: Waddeson Manor Gardens Sparkle Brightly With Spectacular Lights For Christmas

Illuminated trees at 'winter light' Christmas display at Waddesdon Manor in Aylesbury, north-west of London. The annual festival begins on January 7 and ends on January 31.
People can see a display of lanterns and stars decorated by local schoolchildren on a theme of hope, and our annual schools' lightbox competition.
The fest also gives people a chance to encounter light in motion creation of colourful pipes that 'twist and turn in an immersive performance set to a soundscape'.
Another major attraction at the festival includes LED light bubbles which give people the perfect opportunity to click some glinting selfies.