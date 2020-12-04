Last Updated:

IN PICS: Waddeson Manor Gardens Sparkle Brightly With Spectacular Lights For Christmas

#WinterLightAtWaddeson presents a picturesque view of glinting gardens drenched in vibrant hues.The annual festival begins on January 7 and ends on January 31. 

Written By Riya Baibhawi
Winter Light Festival
Illuminated trees at 'winter light' Christmas display at Waddesdon Manor in Aylesbury, north-west of London. The annual festival begins on January 7 and ends on January 31. 

Winter Light Festival
The festival also features dazzling light displays and glinting structures.  

 

Winter Light Festival
People can see a display of lanterns and stars decorated by local schoolchildren on a theme of hope, and our annual schools' lightbox competition.

Winter Light Festival
The fest also gives people a chance to encounter light in motion creation of colourful pipes that 'twist and turn in an immersive performance set to a soundscape'. 

Winter Light Festival
Another major attraction at the festival includes LED light bubbles which give people the perfect opportunity to click some glinting selfies. 

Winter Light Festival
As the sun sets, the Manor of Waddesdon lights up with LEDS lights grooving on melodious tunes.

