In Pics: Wildfires Spread Across Turkey, Italy And Greece, Claim Lives Of At Least 6

Turkey's southern coast is a popular destination for both local and foreign tourists. It is known for its scorching summer heat, which often causes wildfires.

Turkish wildfires
Turkey's southern Mediterranean coast is a popular destination for both local and foreign tourists. It is known for its scorching summer heat, which often causes wildfires. 

Turkish wildfires
Turkish officials have said the latest fires are the biggest to date among the 41 wildfires in 13 of Turkey's 81 provinces. In this picture, a helicopter could be seen pouring water in Antalya. 

Turkish wildfires
Authorities have evacuated around 18 villages in Antalya that were affected by plumes of smoke that billowed out of the burning landscape. About 16 more villages were evacuated in vicinity. 

Turkish wildfires
In this picture, residents could be seen using water to douse the blazes in the affected region. The fires have been blazing since Tuesday and are sweeping swiftly across the Turkish territory.  

Turkish wildfires
This photo shows locals making their efforts at dousing the fast-spreading fire. The blazes started high up on a mountain slope before moving dangerously close to seaside towns. 

Turkish wildfires
This photo features a firefighter at work. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. 

Turkish wildfires
The wildfires have also spread to neighboring states of  Greece and Italy. Here, rescuers and firefighters could be seen in boats near the Greek coast. 

Turkish wildfires
In the picture, a woman could be seen reacting to the raging wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya. 

Turkish wildfires
Amidst the catastrophe, Russia's Putin administration has offered help to Turkey and wished the Mediterranean country a speedy recovery. 

Turkish wildfires
As the blazes continue to spread, tourists and visitors have been evacuated from Turkey's south-western region famous as Turquoise coast. 

