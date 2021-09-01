Last Updated:

IN PICS: Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2021 Photos Capture Nature's Splendour & Plight

The best shots released by the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 show the resilience and sheer beauty of the world around us, and the dangers it faces

Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Audun Rikardsen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Audun Rikardsen’s picture of herrings dying en masse documented a crime against nature. The picture was used in a court case against the owner of a fishing boat.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Jonny Armstrong/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Armstrong captured a fox on the lookout for salmon carcasses. The photographer had followed the vixen for several days before capturing this shot.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Laurent Ballesta/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Laurent Ballesta captured the picture of narwhal shrimp against the background of the French Mediterranean. The translucent shrimp look magnificent against the blue water.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Wei Fu/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The Thailand photographer captured a golden tree snake and a red-spotted tokay gecko. A struggle can be seen between the two against a blurred green backdrop.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Emelin Dupieux/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Dupieux clicked an Apollo mountain butterfly with a wingspan of  90 millimetres, who landed on a daisy. The butterfly is one of the most endangered in Europe.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Jack Zhi/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The image features a pair of white-tailed kites. One of them appears to be taking a mouse from the other mid-air.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Lara Jackson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This image of a lioness with blood dripping from her mouth was taken by Lara Jackson in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Rakesh Pulapa/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Rakesh Pulapa from India shot a picture of mangrove swamps in between Kakinada city and the sea in Andhra Pradesh

Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Buddhilini de Soyza/Wildlife Photographer of the Y

Buddhilini de Soyza captured four cheetahs struggling to make it out alive from a flooded river in Masai Mara, Kenya.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Gagana Mendis Wickramasinghe/Wildlife Photographer

A male rose-ringed parakeet was captured while feeding three chicks by Sri Lankan photographer, Gagana Mendis Wickramasinghe.

