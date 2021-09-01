IN PICS: Wildlife Photographer Of The Year 2021 Photos Capture Nature's Splendour & Plight

Quick links:
Audun Rikardsen’s picture of herrings dying en masse documented a crime against nature. The picture was used in a court case against the owner of a fishing boat.
Armstrong captured a fox on the lookout for salmon carcasses. The photographer had followed the vixen for several days before capturing this shot.
Laurent Ballesta captured the picture of narwhal shrimp against the background of the French Mediterranean. The translucent shrimp look magnificent against the blue water.
The Thailand photographer captured a golden tree snake and a red-spotted tokay gecko. A struggle can be seen between the two against a blurred green backdrop.
Dupieux clicked an Apollo mountain butterfly with a wingspan of 90 millimetres, who landed on a daisy. The butterfly is one of the most endangered in Europe.
The image features a pair of white-tailed kites. One of them appears to be taking a mouse from the other mid-air.
This image of a lioness with blood dripping from her mouth was taken by Lara Jackson in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park.
Rakesh Pulapa from India shot a picture of mangrove swamps in between Kakinada city and the sea in Andhra Pradesh
Buddhilini de Soyza captured four cheetahs struggling to make it out alive from a flooded river in Masai Mara, Kenya.