IN PICS | Woman Turns COVID-19 Victims' Clothes Into Teddy Bears, Attaches Emotional Notes

Erendira Guerrero, an elderly woman, makes teddy bears from the clothing of COVID-19 victims at a small home workshop in this Mexican border city.
The toys are reminders of the memories of the COVID-19 departed loved ones for their relatives have something to hold onto.
As Ciudad Juarez suffered jarring levels of violence, Guerrero started making the bears from clothing those victims had worn.
The pandemic has created a new population of distraught customers searching for ways to maintain contact with a loved one taken away suddenly.
“Due to COVID-19, many people were left without closure, because they couldn’t say goodbye to their family members,” Guerrero said. “They need to close the circle. The bears are helping them.”
Relatives bring a favorite shirt or other item and Guerrero carefully pins on the patterns for the bear’s arms, legs, torso and head.
Guerrero charges about $30 for a bear and attaches notes that sometimes read, “This is a shirt I used to wear, whenever you hold it know that I am there. Love, Dad.”
A customer Araceli Ramirez showed a picture of her father wearing the shirt while holding her bear made of the same fabric. Lorenzo Ramirez died so quickly from COVID-19 without goodbye.
“I can talk to the bear, express what I didn’t tell him, and feel like he is with me,” a relative said about the deceased victim.
Erendira Guerrero makes stuffed bears for people who lost a family member to COVID-19, using one of the deceased's articles of clothing, at her home workshop in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
Pictures of Jaime Aguilar Rojas, who was 50 when he died of COVID-19 in November, adorn an altar in the home of his son, Jaime Walfre Aguilar Martinez.