In Pics: Yoon Suk-Yeol Inaugurated As South Korea's New President, Vows To Rebuild Nation

Yoon Suk-Yeol took office on Tuesday with an "audacious plan" to strengthen North Korea's economy in exchange for denuclearisation. 

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
South Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol
1/8
Associated Press

Conservative Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday took office as South Korea's President, replacing Moon Jae-in. The new president was seen waving his followers after the inaugural ceremony in Seoul. 

South Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol
2/8
Associated Press

Swaths of people gathered in the National Assembly to witness the inauguration ceremony of Yoon. He is the 20th president of the pacific country. 

South Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol
3/8
Associated Press

Yoon took office on Tuesday with an "audacious plan" to strengthen North Korea's economy in exchange for denuclearisation. 

South Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol
4/8
Associated Press

Here, students performed before the inauguration ceremony for South Korea's new President. The ceremony took place on Tuesday. 

South Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol
5/8
Associated Press

Yoon shook hands with former President Moon Jae-in upon his arrival at his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in the capital Seoul. 

South Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol
6/8
Associated Press

South Korean guard of honour was performed during an inaugural ceremony of the new President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul. 

South Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol
7/8
Associated Press

South Korea's new President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee attended his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly, Seoul. 

South Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol
8/8
Associated Press

Followers and supporters of Yoon gathered to greet the newly elected president in the National Assembly of Seoul. 

