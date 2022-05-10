In Pics: Yoon Suk-Yeol Inaugurated As South Korea's New President, Vows To Rebuild Nation

Quick links:
Conservative Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday took office as South Korea's President, replacing Moon Jae-in. The new president was seen waving his followers after the inaugural ceremony in Seoul.
Swaths of people gathered in the National Assembly to witness the inauguration ceremony of Yoon. He is the 20th president of the pacific country.
Yoon took office on Tuesday with an "audacious plan" to strengthen North Korea's economy in exchange for denuclearisation.
Here, students performed before the inauguration ceremony for South Korea's new President. The ceremony took place on Tuesday.
Yoon shook hands with former President Moon Jae-in upon his arrival at his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in the capital Seoul.
South Korean guard of honour was performed during an inaugural ceremony of the new President Yoon Suk Yeol at the National Assembly in Seoul.
South Korea's new President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee attended his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly, Seoul.