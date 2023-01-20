IN PICTURES: A Chronological Timeline Of Outgoing New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's Career

Quick links:
Jacinda Ardern performs as a DJ during the Laneway Festival in Auckland in 2014. She was a listed MP for the Labour Party at the time.
Jacinda Ardern announces her presidential bid on August 1, 2017. She was the deputy leader of the Labour Party at the time.
Ardern catching up with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in a bilateral meeting in Manila, Philippines on November 13, 2017.
New Zealand PM met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 14, 2017, in Manila, Philippines at the 31st ASEAN Summit.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Leader of the Opposition Bill English at the India Newslink Business Awards in Auckland on November 27, 2017. Ardern adorns a traditional Indian saree for the event.
Ardern walks with former US President Barack Obama during a Maori welcome visit at the Government House in Auckland on March 23, 2018.
New Zeland PM met with the then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on April 17, 2018. They spoke about various issues including trade and climate change.
Jacinda Ardern chats with the late Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London, UK on April 19, 2018. The queen reportedly gave motherly advice to then new-mother Ardern.
Ardern arrives holding her child Neve during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 25, 2018. She became just the second world leader to give birth in office.
Jacinda Ardern's baby gets her own Identity Card for visiting the United Nations Headquarters on September 28, 2018, as part of the New Zealand delegation.
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern takes a public walk with Harry and Meghan of the UK Royal Family along Aukland's Viaduct Harbour on October 20, 2018.
Jacinda Ardern visits 10 Downing Street in London, UK, to meet the then-UK PM Theresa May on January 21, 2019, to discuss Brexit.
Jacinda Ardern and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg interact at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on January 25, 2019.
Ardern hugs and consoles a woman as she visited Kilbirnie Mosque to lay flowers among tributes to Christchurch attack victims in Wellington on March 17, 2019.
Jacinda Ardern goes to attend Friday prayers outside Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, 10 days after the shooting there on March 15, 2019.
Arderns speaks along France President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on May 16, 2019 advocating global action against the spread terrorist and extremist content online.
The New Zealand PM meets Singapore PM Lee Hseing Loong in her first official visit to the country on May 17, 2019. They signed an enhanced partnership (EP) to strengthen their bilateral relations.
The New Zealand PM and the late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe exhange rugby jerseys of their nations in Tokyo on September 19, 2019.
Ardern met with former US President Donald Trump in New York, USA in an unscheduled side meeting where they reportedly talked about many deep issues on September 25, 2019.
Ardern recieves her first Covid-19 vaccine shot on June 18, 2021. She said the shot was "pain-free".
NZ PM on behalf of the govt offered a "formal and unreserved apology to Pacific communities for the discriminatory implementation of the immigration laws of the 1970s" on August 1, 2021.
Adern met Singapore President Halimah Yacob to launch the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on April 19, 2022.
Ardern appears on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on May 25, 2022. This was her second appearance at the show. Colbert also visited New Zealand on Ardern's invite during her previous visit.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shares a laugh with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on May 31, 2022.
Adern meets with then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a bilateral meeting in London on June 3, 2022.
New Zealand PM Ardern gestures with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a joint press conference in Sydney, Australia on June 10, 2022.
Ardern meets with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez on June 29, 2022 and exchange football jerseys of their respective nations in Madrid, Spain.
Ardern met with King Charles of the UK for ten minutes at the Buckingham Palace in London, UK on September 17, 2022.
Ardern walks with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres during her visit at the UN headquarters in New York on September 23, 2022.
Jacinda Ardern addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 23, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters, making it her last appearance at the UN as head of state.
Ardern received Finland PM Sanna Marin at Auckland's Government House where they gave a joint press conference on November 30, 2022.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern grimaces as she announces her resignation at a press conference in Napier, New Zealand on January 19, 2023.