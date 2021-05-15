In Pictures: Bone Rattling Moments From Israel-Palestine Conflict

Quick links:
Palestinians evacuate a wounded man from the Al Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem. While hostilities were rekindled roughly a month ago, the Arab-Jew conflict took a bloody turn on May 7.
Last Friday, Israeli forces stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in Old City resulting in violent clashes. Photo shows Palestinians fleeing the Haram esh-Sharif.
Rockets launched from the Gaza Strip are seen over Israeli skies. Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, on May 13, fired a barrage of projectiles into the Israeli territory.
Most of them were intercepted by the much-vaunted Iron Dome. Here, a fireman could be seen dousing the fire in a bus hit by a rocket.
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City. The Zionist retaliated to Hamas' attacks by aerial attacks on Gaza.
Meanwhile, riots broke out in major Israeli cities. The picture shows a confrontation between a protester and an Israeli law enforcer.
Palestinians gather near a fire burning next to the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem as clashes between police and Palestinian protesters intensify.
On May 14, Israel deployed ground forces to launch an offensive at the Gaza Strip. The picture shows an Israeli tanker.
The attacks have led to colossal destruction on both sides. Here, Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses following overnight Israeli airstrikes in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip.