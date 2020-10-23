IN PICTURES | Dubai's Stunning Palm Fountain Lit With 3,000 LED Lights Sets World Record

Quick links:
From multicoloured lights to water jets "aiming for the sky", Palm Fountain in Dubai's The Pointe Hotel became world's largest fountain.
Launched on October 22 (local time), this fountain equipped with thousands of LEDs has now become the latest and the most exquisite tourist attraction in the city.
The Pointe is located in Dubai's waterfront Palm Jumeirah area. The launch of the majestic fountain was live-streamed across the globe.
Palm fountain spans over the area of 14,000 square feet of seawater, according to Gail Sangster, asset director at Nakheel Malls, who are the developers behind the fountain.
This awe-inspiring fountain stole the Guinness World Record title from South Korea's Banpo Moonlight Rainbow Fountain.
Guinness World Records Arabia separately shared the video of the Palm Fountain with its sky-rocketing, colour-changing water jets.
Moreover, this is Dubai's only multicoloured fountain and is reportedly embellished with 3,000 LEDs with both colour and brightness controls.
The Palm Fountain is set to enthral the visitors with spectacular shows every day from sunset till midnight.