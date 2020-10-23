Last Updated:

IN PICTURES | Dubai's Stunning Palm Fountain Lit With 3,000 LED Lights Sets World Record

From multicoloured lights to water jets "aiming for the sky", Palm Fountain in Dubai's The Pointe Hotel launched on Oct 22 became world's largest fountain.

Written By Aanchal Nigam
The Palm Fountain, The Pointe
1/10
@nakheelofficial/Instagram

The Palm Fountain, The Pointe
2/10
@nakheelofficial/Instagram

Launched on October 22 (local time), this fountain equipped with thousands of LEDs has now become the latest and the most exquisite tourist attraction in the city.

The Palm Fountain, The Pointe
3/10
@nakheelofficial/Instagram

The Pointe is located in Dubai's waterfront Palm Jumeirah area. The launch of the majestic fountain was live-streamed across the globe.

The Palm Fountain, The Pointe
4/10
@detoxphotographer/Instagram

Palm fountain spans over the area of 14,000 square feet of seawater, according to Gail Sangster, asset director at Nakheel Malls, who are the developers behind the fountain. 

The Palm Fountain, The Pointe
5/10
@dubaitourism/Twitter

This awe-inspiring fountain stole the Guinness World Record title from South Korea's Banpo Moonlight Rainbow Fountain.

The Palm Fountain, The Pointe
6/10
@thepointepalm/Instagram

Guinness World Records Arabia separately shared the video of the Palm Fountain with its sky-rocketing, colour-changing water jets.

The Palm Fountain, The Pointe
7/10
@fayez_photos/Instagram

Moreover, this is Dubai's only multicoloured fountain and is reportedly embellished with 3,000 LEDs with both colour and brightness controls.

The Palm Fountain, The Pointe
8/10
@tgfromdubai/Instagram

As per the hotel's official website, the towers of the Palm fountain are 105 meters in height.

The Palm Fountain, The Pointe
9/10
@mat_gec/Instagram

The Palm Fountain is set to enthral the visitors with spectacular shows every day from sunset till midnight.

The Palm Fountain, The Pointe
10/10
@discoverexquisiteness/instagram

The three-minute dancing water displays with engrossing music will run in every 30 minutes.

