In Pictures: Israeli Protesters Clash With Police As Judicial Reform Law Passed

Thousands of Israelis protesters marched from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and other cities to revolt against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform bill.
Israeli police clashed with crowds of protesters after the Israeli parliament Knesset adopted the divisive law by 64-0 that limits the Supreme Court's powers.
As demonstrators flooded streets in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, police used water cannon to disperse them. As they blocked the highway, officers resort to force to quell the crowd.
Protesters carried the blue and white Israelis flags and political signs in a line four kilometers (2.5 miles) long where they were tackled by the police.
The judicial overhaul has triggered nationwide protests, divided the country and rattled the powerful military and influential business community.
Supporters argue Israel’s unelected judges wield too much power. But opponents say the judges play an important oversight role, and that the plan will push Israel toward autocratic rule.
The anti-government protesters come largely from Israel’s urban middle class and include doctors, academics, military officers and business leaders.
Netanyahu’s supporters tend to be poorer, more religious and include residents of West Bank settlements and outlying areas. Many are working-class Jews of Mizrahi, or Middle Eastern, descent.
Following the Knesset vote that pushed the law through on Monday, Netanyahu appealed for unity and dialogue. But his opponents rejected the offer as insincere and vowed to continue the protests.
Simcha Rothman, the Israeli lawmaker who has spearheaded the overhaul, said he hopes the opposition will be “responsible” and return to negotiations.
“We have the majority,” he said, referring to the parliamentary coalition. “The majority of the people in Israel still support the reform.”
Thousands of military reservists have threatened to stop reporting for duty now that the first law has been passed.
The military depends heavily on these volunteer reservists, particularly air force pilots, intelligence officers and members of other specialized units.
Current and former military brass have warned that if the reservists follow through on their threats, the military’s ability to function in a national emergency could be compromised.
“If we don’t have a strong and united defense force, if Israel’s best do not serve in the IDF, we will no longer be able to exist as a country in the region,” warned Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.
By pushing through new law without a broad political consensus, Netanyahu has defied the country’s closest ally, the United States, which gives Israel nearly $4 billion in annual military assistance.