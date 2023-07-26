Last Updated:

In Pictures: Israeli Protesters Clash With Police As Judicial Reform Law Passed

Police used water cannon in several mass rallies that broke out across Israel after lawmakers passed the contentious judicial overhaul bill.

Rest of the World News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
1/18
AP

Thousands of Israelis protesters marched from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and other cities to revolt against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform bill. 

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
2/18
AP

Israeli police clashed with crowds of protesters after the Israeli parliament Knesset adopted the divisive law by 64-0 that limits the Supreme Court's powers.

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
3/18
AP

As demonstrators flooded streets in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, police used water cannon to disperse them. As they blocked the highway, officers resort to force to quell the crowd. 

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
4/18
AP

Protesters carried the blue and white Israelis flags and political signs in a line four kilometers (2.5 miles) long where they were tackled by the police.

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
5/18
AP

The judicial overhaul has triggered nationwide protests, divided the country and rattled the powerful military and influential business community.

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
6/18
AP

Supporters argue Israel’s unelected judges wield too much power. But opponents say the judges play an important oversight role, and that the plan will push Israel toward autocratic rule.

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
7/18
AP

Despite the fraught atmosphere, Netanyahu’s allies moved forward with the overhaul plan. 

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
8/18
AP

The anti-government protesters come largely from Israel’s urban middle class and include doctors, academics, military officers and business leaders. 

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
9/18
AP

Netanyahu’s supporters tend to be poorer, more religious and include residents of West Bank settlements and outlying areas. Many are working-class Jews of Mizrahi, or Middle Eastern, descent. 

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
10/18
AP

Following the Knesset vote that pushed the law through on Monday, Netanyahu appealed for unity and dialogue. But his opponents rejected the offer as insincere and vowed to continue the protests.

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
11/18
AP

Simcha Rothman, the Israeli lawmaker who has spearheaded the overhaul, said he hopes the opposition will be “responsible” and return to negotiations. 

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
12/18
AP

“We have the majority,” he said, referring to the parliamentary coalition. “The majority of the people in Israel still support the reform.”

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
13/18
AP

Thousands of military reservists have threatened to stop reporting for duty now that the first law has been passed.

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
14/18
AP

The military depends heavily on these volunteer reservists, particularly air force pilots, intelligence officers and members of other specialized units.

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
15/18
AP

Current and former military brass have warned that if the reservists follow through on their threats, the military’s ability to function in a national emergency could be compromised.

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
16/18
AP

“If we don’t have a strong and united defense force, if Israel’s best do not serve in the IDF, we will no longer be able to exist as a country in the region,” warned Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
17/18
AP

By pushing through new law without a broad political consensus, Netanyahu has defied the country’s closest ally, the United States, which gives Israel nearly $4 billion in annual military assistance.

Israeli protests on judicial overhaul
18/18
AP

The White House lamented Monday’s vote result as “unfortunate.”

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
From wet towels to pool dips, people cope with intense heat on US- Mexico border; See pics

From wet towels to pool dips, people cope with intense heat on US- Mexico border; See pics
North & South Korea mark armistice anniversary in starkly different ways amid nuke tension

North & South Korea mark armistice anniversary in starkly different ways amid nuke tension