IN PICTURES: Massive Earthquake Jolts Eastern Afghanistan, Leaves 1000 Killed

Quick links:
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck eastern Afghanistan on June 22. Here, young men are seen searching for their belongings in the rubble.
The quake was centred in Paktika province, about 50 kilometres (31 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, according to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department.
The disaster prompted a rare move from Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, who publically appealed to the international community for help.
Here, a villager is seen sitting near his damaged house in the Spera district of the southwestern part of Khost Province. At least, 2000 homes were destroyed by the quake.
This photograph shows disaster-hit Afghans looking at the destruction in the province of Paktika,
Footage broadcasted by the Bakhtar news agency showed people digging through the rubble with bare hands.
This still captures a man collecting his belongings from under the rubble of his home obliterated by the quake.
An Afghan woman is shown sitting inside a makeshift shelter in the village of Gyan, in Paktika province.