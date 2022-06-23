Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Massive Earthquake Jolts Eastern Afghanistan, Leaves 1000 Killed

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck eastern Afghanistan on June 22. At least 1,000 people have been killed, and 1,500 others have been injured.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Afghanistan Earthquake
Associated Press

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck eastern Afghanistan on June 22. Here, young men are seen searching for their belongings in the rubble. 

Afghanistan Earthquake
At least 1,000 people have been killed, and 1,500 others have been injured in the quake. 

Afghanistan Earthquake
The quake was centred in Paktika province, about 50 kilometres (31 miles) southwest of the city of Khost, according to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department.

Afghanistan Earthquake
The disaster prompted a rare move from Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, who publically appealed to the international community for help. 

Afghanistan Earthquake
Here, a villager is seen sitting near his damaged house in the Spera district of the southwestern part of Khost Province. At least, 2000 homes were destroyed by the quake. 

Afghanistan Earthquake
This photograph shows disaster-hit Afghans looking at the destruction in the province of Paktika,

Afghanistan Earthquake
Footage broadcasted by the Bakhtar news agency showed people digging through the rubble with bare hands.

Afghanistan Earthquake
This still captures a man collecting his belongings from under the rubble of his home obliterated by the quake. 

Afghanistan Earthquake
An Afghan woman is shown sitting inside a makeshift shelter in the village of Gyan, in Paktika province. 

Afghanistan Earthquake
This photo captures, Afghan children standing near a house that was destroyed in the earthquake. 

Tags: Afghanistan, earthquake, taliban
