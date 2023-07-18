In Pictures: Millions Flock To Waterways To Cool Themselves Off Amid Deadly Heatwave

Quick links:
A young man dives into the water to cool off on a hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
A couple can be seen hiking at Papago Park at dusk, Friday, July 14, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona state in USA.
Amid a water fight in the Vallecas district of Madrid, Spain, two men shelter in a doorway as others spray water pistols at them during a water fight on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
A man walks along the salt flats at Badwater Basin as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, California in USA.
A young man dives into the Bosphorus at Karakoy sea promenade in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 14, 2023.
Few people try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people on Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. Arizona state, USA.
In an attempt to cool down, a man pours cold water onto his head at the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
A man waves a portable fan at himself while browsing his phone on a hot day in Beijing, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
A child dips his hat into a fountain in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
A woman wears sun protection clothing as she walks along a street in Beijing, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
A woman can be seen reading while lying in a hammock by a lake in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
A woman shields herself from the sunlight with a copy of the Los Angeles Wave newspaper on Saturday, July 15, 2023, Leimert Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California state, USA.
People stroll by a lake carrying water bottles before sunset in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
A woman uses a battery operated portable fan at the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 17, 2023.
Members of the public carry umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they walk across an intersection in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, July 17, 2023.