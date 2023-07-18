Last Updated:

In Pictures: Millions Flock To Waterways To Cool Themselves Off Amid Deadly Heatwave

For most of July, the world has been in uncharted hot territory, leading to people around the globe to find any way necessary to tackle the sweltering climate.

Rest of the World News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
summer season 2023 heat records around the world
1/18
Image: AP

A young man dives into the water to cool off on a hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, July 16, 2023.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
2/18
Image: AP

A couple can be seen hiking at Papago Park at dusk, Friday, July 14, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona state in USA. 

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
3/18
Image: AP

Amid a water fight in the Vallecas district of Madrid, Spain, two men shelter in a doorway as others spray water pistols at them during a water fight on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
4/18
Image: AP

A man walks along the salt flats at Badwater Basin as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, California in USA.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
5/18
Image: AP

A young man dives into the Bosphorus at Karakoy sea promenade in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 14, 2023.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
6/18
Image: AP

Few people try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day center for homeless people on Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. Arizona state, USA.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
7/18
Image: AP

In an attempt to cool down, a man pours cold water onto his head at the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, July 16, 2023.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
8/18
Image: AP

A man waves a portable fan at himself while browsing his phone on a hot day in Beijing, Sunday, July 16, 2023.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
9/18
Image: AP

A child dips his hat into a fountain in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 16, 2023.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
10/18
Image: AP

A woman wears sun protection clothing as she walks along a street in Beijing, Sunday, July 16, 2023.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
11/18
Image: AP

A woman can be seen reading while lying in a hammock by a lake in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 16, 2023.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
12/18
Image: AP

A woman shields herself from the sunlight with a copy of the Los Angeles Wave newspaper on Saturday, July 15, 2023, Leimert Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California state, USA.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
13/18
Image: AP

A man uses the public drinking fountain to beat the heat in Rome, Monday, July 17, 2023.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
14/18
Image: AP

People stroll by a lake carrying water bottles before sunset in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 16, 2023.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
15/18
Image: AP

A woman uses a battery operated portable fan at the Retiro park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 17, 2023.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
16/18
Image: AP

Members of the public carry umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun as they walk across an intersection in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, July 17, 2023.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
17/18
Image: AP

A dog and a woman go out for a swim on a beach in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, July 17, 2023.

summer season 2023 heat records around the world
18/18
Image: AP

Two people can be seen walking along a trail as the sun sets on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, California in USA

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant preps to release radioactive water into the ocean: In Pics

Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant preps to release radioactive water into the ocean: In Pics
In Pics: Residents evacuate as homes destroyed by wildfires outside Greece capital Athens

In Pics: Residents evacuate as homes destroyed by wildfires outside Greece capital Athens