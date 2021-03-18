IN PICTURES | Mini Parade Of Rescued Young Sea Turtles Released Into The Gulf Of Mexico

Quick links:
A Kemp's Ridley sea turtle is released into the Gulf of Mexico from the Grand Isle, La. beach Monday, March 15, 2021.
Crates holding 13 Kemp's Ridley sea line the Gran Isle beach before being released into the Gulf of Mexico from the Grand Isle, La. beach.
A Kemp's Ridley sea turtle just before being released into the Gulf of Mexico from the Grand Isle, La. beach Monday, March 15, 2021.
Audubon's Coastal Wildlife Network Rescue, and Rehab Coordinator Gabriella Harlamert and co-worker Nicole Kieda celebrate the rehabilitation victory after releasing the 13th Kemp's Ridley turtle.
Audubon's Coastal Wildlife Network Rescue and Rehab Coordinator Gabriella Harlamert holds a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle being it is released into the Gulf of Mexico from the Grand Isle, La. beach.