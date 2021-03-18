Last Updated:

IN PICTURES | Mini Parade Of Rescued Young Sea Turtles Released Into The Gulf Of Mexico

Audubon's Coastal Wildlife Network Rescue, and Rehab Coordinator Gabriella Harlamert and co-worker release two Kemp's Ridley turtle in the gulf of Mexico.

Associated Press Television News
Mini parade
1/6
Associated Press

A Kemp's Ridley sea turtle is released into the Gulf of Mexico from the Grand Isle, La. beach Monday, March 15, 2021.

Mini parade
2/6
Associated Press

Crates holding 13 Kemp's Ridley sea line the Gran Isle beach before being released into the Gulf of Mexico from the Grand Isle, La. beach.  

Mini parade
3/6
Associated Press

A Kemp's Ridley sea turtle just before being released into the Gulf of Mexico from the Grand Isle, La. beach Monday, March 15, 2021.

Mini parade
4/6
Associated Press

Audubon's Coastal Wildlife Network Rescue, and Rehab Coordinator Gabriella Harlamert and co-worker Nicole Kieda celebrate the rehabilitation victory after releasing the 13th Kemp's Ridley turtle.

Mini parade
5/6
Associated Press

Audubon's Coastal Wildlife Network Rescue and Rehab Coordinator Gabriella Harlamert holds a Kemp's Ridley sea turtle being it is released into the Gulf of Mexico from the Grand Isle, La. beach. 

Mini parade
6/6
Associated Press

A Kemp's Ridley sea turtle swims away after being released into the Gulf of Mexico from the Grand Isle, La. beach on Monday.

