IN PICTURES: Taliban Begins Policing Afghan Streets After Completing Takeover

Quick links:
On the 19th of September 2021, a Taliban militant speaks with captives at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban is evolving from a military force to a police force in the city.
During a police patrol in pursuit of a suspect accused of stabbing in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, Sept. 12, Afghan fighters pause at a neighbourhood mosque for prayer.
On Sunday, September 19, Afghan men sit in the criminal case's chamber at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban is transitioning from a warrior force to a police force in the city.
In Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 2, Muhammad Jawid, the father of a man accused of stabbing a neighbour, stands inside a room where a committee of local elders judges the incident.
Taliban fighters converse with recently detained inmates in Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi jail on September 13. Pul-e-Charkhi, the largest government jail for detaining captured Taliban.
During a police operation to apprehend drug addicts in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, Oct 1, a Taliban fighter kicks a guy sleeping on the ground.
On the 19 of September, Afghans form a line outside a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban is evolving from a military force to a police force in the city.
At a checkpoint in Kabul, on Sept 14, an Afghan man watches while a Taliban fighter investigates his car.
In Kabul, on September 12, an Afghan youngster watches as Taliban fighters search for a guy accused of stabbing.
On Monday, September 13, a Taliban militant walks through an abandoned section of the Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan.