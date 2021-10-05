Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Taliban Begins Policing Afghan Streets After Completing Takeover

The Taliban not only won the country after two decades of conflict, but they also left behind a lawless metropolis. Now they are making their presence felt.

Taliban militant speaks with captives
On the 19th of September 2021, a Taliban militant speaks with captives at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban is evolving from a military force to a police force in the city.

Afghan fighters pray at the mosque
During a police patrol in pursuit of a suspect accused of stabbing in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, Sept. 12, Afghan fighters pause at a neighbourhood mosque for prayer.

Afghan men sit in the criminal case's chamber
On Sunday, September 19, Afghan men sit in the criminal case's chamber at a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban is transitioning from a warrior force to a police force in the city.

Muhammad Jawid
In Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Oct. 2, Muhammad Jawid, the father of a man accused of stabbing a neighbour, stands inside a room where a committee of local elders judges the incident.

Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi jail
Taliban fighters converse with recently detained inmates in Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi jail on September 13. Pul-e-Charkhi, the largest government jail for detaining captured Taliban.

Taliban fighter kicks a guy
During a police operation to apprehend drug addicts in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, Oct 1, a Taliban fighter kicks a guy sleeping on the ground. 

Afghans browse in a neighbourhood market
On Sunday, September 26, Afghans browse in a neighbourhood market in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Afghans form a line outside a police station
On the 19 of September, Afghans form a line outside a police station in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban is evolving from a military force to a police force in the city.

Taliban fighter investigates his car
At a checkpoint in Kabul, on Sept 14, an Afghan man watches while a Taliban fighter investigates his car.

Taliban fighters search for the accused
In Kabul, on September 12, an Afghan youngster watches as Taliban fighters search for a guy accused of stabbing.

Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul
On Monday, September 13, a Taliban militant walks through an abandoned section of the Pul-e-Charkhi jail in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Afghan captives sit in the back of a car
In Kabul, on September 19, Afghan captives sit in the back of a car as Taliban police transport them to a court.

