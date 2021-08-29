IN PICTURES: Taliban Guard Kabul Airport As Most NATO Troops Leave Afghanistan

Quick links:
As the US and its allies, NATO troops prepared to leave Afghanistan after serving there for nearly two decades, the Taliban who has captured Kabul were seen guarding the evacuation process at airport.
Standing at the checkpoint of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, the Taliban militant dressed in uniform can be seen guarding to prevent large crowds from gathering.
After this week's deadly suicide attack, Taliban commandos were seen at every corner of Kabul's exit as NATO troops started leaving the country in a chaotic airlift ending their 20 years of service.
Taliban militants patrol in Afghanistan's Kabul. The US has set August 31st as the deadline to complete the evacuation process. 113,500 people have been evacuated.
The UK military personnel started leaving the war-torn country as the country's evacuation process for its citizens ended.
Waving a goodbye, people can be seen with happy faces. Visuals are from Rome where Italy’s final evacuation flight of refugees reached from Afghanistan. The Italian Air Force arrived with 58 Afghans.
A volunteer interacts with a child evacuated from Kabul at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly on Saturday. The US has decided to continue the evacuation process till the deadline.
Visuals from Washington Dulles International Airport where Afghan families can be seen walking through the terminal to board a bus after they arrived in the US. Most of the forces have been evacuated.
Smiling faces with newly born in the Turkish Airlines. The crew members can be seen posing with newly born Afghan baby girl Havva. The evacuation process started from Afghanistan and landed in the UK.