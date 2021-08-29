Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Taliban Guard Kabul Airport As Most NATO Troops Leave Afghanistan

Taliban commandos were seen guarding the Hamid Karzai International Airport of Kabul as US alias NATO troops left the country after 20 years of service.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Taliban guards as NATO troops leave Afghanistan
1/10
AP

As the US and its allies, NATO troops prepared to leave Afghanistan after serving there for nearly two decades, the Taliban who has captured Kabul were seen guarding the evacuation process at airport.

Taliban terrorist guarding the airport checkpoint
2/10
AP

Standing at the checkpoint of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, the Taliban militant dressed in uniform can be seen guarding to prevent large crowds from gathering.

Visuals from Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, Afghan
3/10
AP

After this week's deadly suicide attack, Taliban commandos were seen at every corner of Kabul's exit as NATO troops started leaving the country in a chaotic airlift ending their 20 years of service.

Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan
4/10
AP

Taliban militants patrol in Afghanistan's Kabul. The US has set August 31st as the deadline to complete the evacuation process. 113,500 people have been evacuated.

UK military personnel onboarding an A400M aircraft
5/10
AP

The UK military personnel started leaving the war-torn country as the country's evacuation process for its citizens ended.

Afghan refugees evacuated by Italian Air Force
6/10
AP

Waving a goodbye, people can be seen with happy faces. Visuals are from Rome where Italy’s final evacuation flight of refugees reached from Afghanistan. The Italian Air Force arrived with 58 Afghans.

Volunteer interacting with those evacuated by US
7/10
AP

A volunteer interacts with a child evacuated from Kabul at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly on Saturday. The US has decided to continue the evacuation process till the deadline.

Afghan families evacuated by US millitary
8/10
AP

Visuals from Washington Dulles International Airport where Afghan families can be seen walking through the terminal to board a bus after they arrived in the US. Most of the forces have been evacuated.

Turkish Airlines crew posing with newly born
9/10
AP

Smiling faces with newly born in the Turkish Airlines. The crew members can be seen posing with newly born Afghan baby girl Havva. The evacuation process started from Afghanistan and landed in the UK.

US military aircraft takes off from Kabul Airport
10/10
AP

US military aircraft takes off at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The massive US-led airlift was winding down Saturday ahead of a U.S. deadline on August 31. Most allies have returned

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Palestinians stage multiple protests as conflict with Israel turns bloody

In Pics: Palestinians stage multiple protests as conflict with Israel turns bloody
IN PICS: Chaos and conflict hit war-torn Afghanistan as Taliban unleashes terror

IN PICS: Chaos and conflict hit war-torn Afghanistan as Taliban unleashes terror