In Pictures: Thai Researchers Trek Through Countryside To Catch Bats To Trace COVID Origin

Researchers hiked up a hill in Sai Yok National Park in the western province of Kanchanaburi to set up nets to trap some bats in order to trace COVID-19 origin.

Thai researchers catch bats
1/7
AP News

Researchers in Thailand have been trekking through the countryside to catch bats in caves and in order to help trace the origin of coronavirus disease. 

Thai researchers catch bats
2/7
AP News

Thailand has 19 species of horseshoe bats but researchers said they have not yet been tested for the new coronavirus.

Thai researchers catch bats
3/7
AP News

Thai researchers hiked up a hill in Sai Yok National Park in the western province of Kanchanaburi to set up nets to trap some 200 bats from three different caves.

Thai researchers catch bats
4/7
AP News

Scientists worked through the night and into the next day, taking samples not only from horseshoe bats but also from other bat species. 

Thai researchers catch bats
5/7
AP News

The team from the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases-Health Science Center took saliva, blood, and stool samples from the bats before releasing them. 

Thai researchers catch bats
6/7
AP News

One of the researchers can be seen measuring bat inside Sai Yok National Park. 

Thai researchers catch bats
7/7
AP News

The COVID-19 pandemic, which experts believe originated from bats, has infected over 20 million people worldwide and has killed more than 7,48,000 of them.   

