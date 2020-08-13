In Pictures: Thai Researchers Trek Through Countryside To Catch Bats To Trace COVID Origin

Researchers in Thailand have been trekking through the countryside to catch bats in caves and in order to help trace the origin of coronavirus disease.
Thailand has 19 species of horseshoe bats but researchers said they have not yet been tested for the new coronavirus.
Thai researchers hiked up a hill in Sai Yok National Park in the western province of Kanchanaburi to set up nets to trap some 200 bats from three different caves.
Scientists worked through the night and into the next day, taking samples not only from horseshoe bats but also from other bat species.
The team from the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases-Health Science Center took saliva, blood, and stool samples from the bats before releasing them.