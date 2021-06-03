Last Updated:

IN PICTURES: Tokyo Nightlife Bustles Despite COVID-19 Emergency

Tokyo's nightlife continues almost as usual as people in one of the world’s least vaccinated countries defy the state emergency measures.

Tokyo, Friday, May 28, 2021
People walk through the famed Kabukicho, a night entertainment district downtown. Life in the evening continues as usual as people in Tokyo show increasing signs of frustration & defy the 8pm curfew.

Tokyo, Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Quiet Ginza shopping district is seen after the 8 p.m. government suggested closing time for restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses under the extended state of emergency in Tokyo.

Tokyo, Wednesday, June 2, 2021
People line up to be seated for a bar after the 8pm government suggested closing time for restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses under the extended state of emergency in Tokyo.

Tokyo on Monday, May 31, 2021.
People walk across traffic intersection as a long queue of taxis await customers in the streets of Ginza shopping district, where most of the businesses- restaurants, bars & clubs are closed post 8pm.

Tokyo, Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Long lines of taxis wait for customers at the street of Ginza shopping district in Tokyo. Post 8pm government suggested closing time for restaurants, bars & non-essential businesses under emergency.

Tokyo Monday, May 31, 2021
Some passengers try to squeeze themselves into a train closing time for restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses under the extended state of emergency. 8pm curfew created new rush hour in Tokyo.

Monday evening, May 31, 2021, in Tokyo.
People at a sidewalk wearing face masks. Evening life continues as people defy govt emergency measures and show increasing signs of frustration in one of the world’s least vaccinated countries.

Tokyo, Friday, May 28, 2021.
People walk under main gate to Kabukicho, a night entertainment district downtown. Neon lights are turned off but bars along streets bustle post the 8pm. closing time for restaurants & bars.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Tokyo.
People consume drinks at a bar after the 8pm govt suggested closing time under the state of emergency. Under this, restaurants cannot serve alcohol and must close at 8pm. But people find open bars.

Monday evening, May 31, 2021, in Tokyo.
People at a sidewalk wearing face masks. Evening life continues as people defy largely toothless emergency measures and show increasing signs of frustration amongst world’s least vaccinated countries.

