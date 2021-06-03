IN PICTURES: Tokyo Nightlife Bustles Despite COVID-19 Emergency

Quick links:
People walk through the famed Kabukicho, a night entertainment district downtown. Life in the evening continues as usual as people in Tokyo show increasing signs of frustration & defy the 8pm curfew.
Quiet Ginza shopping district is seen after the 8 p.m. government suggested closing time for restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses under the extended state of emergency in Tokyo.
People line up to be seated for a bar after the 8pm government suggested closing time for restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses under the extended state of emergency in Tokyo.
People walk across traffic intersection as a long queue of taxis await customers in the streets of Ginza shopping district, where most of the businesses- restaurants, bars & clubs are closed post 8pm.
Long lines of taxis wait for customers at the street of Ginza shopping district in Tokyo. Post 8pm government suggested closing time for restaurants, bars & non-essential businesses under emergency.
Some passengers try to squeeze themselves into a train closing time for restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses under the extended state of emergency. 8pm curfew created new rush hour in Tokyo.
People at a sidewalk wearing face masks. Evening life continues as people defy govt emergency measures and show increasing signs of frustration in one of the world’s least vaccinated countries.
People walk under main gate to Kabukicho, a night entertainment district downtown. Neon lights are turned off but bars along streets bustle post the 8pm. closing time for restaurants & bars.
People consume drinks at a bar after the 8pm govt suggested closing time under the state of emergency. Under this, restaurants cannot serve alcohol and must close at 8pm. But people find open bars.