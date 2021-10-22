In Russia, 16 People Charred To Death As Fire Engulfs Gunpowder Factory At Ryazan District

On Friday, as many as 16 people were charred to death in an explosion and fire at a gunpowder factory in Russia, according to officials. The explosion occurred at the Elastik factory in Ryazan district, roughly 270 kilometres southeast of Moscow, reported The Associated Press (AP) citing the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Officials first stated that the blast killed 7 individuals and left 9 people missing, but they later stated that all of those who were missing were dead. The ministry claimed that as many as 170 emergency workers and 50 vehicles were involved in the rescue operation. The blast was triggered by an unforeseen breakdown during the manufacturing process, informed the ministry.

The incident occurred at the Elastik factory, which not only specialises in the production of industrial explosives for civilian use but also has "production capacity" for ammunition, according to a report by Euronews. The Russian government considers it a "strategic enterprise," and it is a part of the state-owned Rostec conglomerate, which includes several enterprises that sell industrial and high-tech items to the civilian and military sectors.

Meanwhile, officials are investigating various causes such as violations of safety regulations or a short circuit that led to the deadly incident. Due to dilapidated infrastructure and a failure to adhere to safety requirements, accidental and fatal explosions are frequent in Russia, reported Euronews.

Russia witnessed worst fire incident in 2018 with 64 deaths

It should be mentioned here that in December last year, as many as 11 people were killed and three injured when fire engulfed a retirement home in Russia's southern Urals. The fire had broken out in a one-story wooden building of a private retirement home at a village in the Bashkiria region.

There were a total of 16 persons in the building and the incident claimed the lives of seven men and four women, according to emergency personnel. The regional division of Russia's Investigative Committee had informed that the victims were aged between 57 to 80, as reported by The AP.

Meanwhile, in 2018, Russia witnessed the worst fire incident in recent years in which 64 people were killed as flames engulfed a shopping centre with dysfunctional alarm systems and emergency exits, reported Euronews.

Image: AP