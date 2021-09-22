In Russia, Number Of Injured In Perm University Shooting Increases To 43

In the latest development, the number of people injured in the recent shooting at Russia's Perm State University has risen to 43, with all of them in good condition except the attacker, according to the regional health ministry on September 22. On September 20, six people were killed when a student opened fire on the Perm State University campus. The suspect resisted the police during the detention and was wounded.

"As of today, there are 43 injured persons, 12 of whom are still in three Perm hospitals. Only one person, the shooter himself, is in critical condition; all hospital patients and those undergoing outpatient care are in satisfactory condition," a spokesperson for the regional health ministry told the regional government, ANI reported.

Shooter opens fire at the Russia's Perm University, kills 6

Earlier, on September 20, the shooter took the life of 6 people at the Perm university, according to officials. A black-clad, helmeted man was seen strolling down a campus walkway, clutching a long-barreled weapon in some footage. The gunman used a smoothbore hunting firearm, according to Russia's Investigative Committee, AP reported.

According to the Interior Ministry, a traffic police unit was the first to arrive on the site, and the suspect opened fire on them. He was wounded by police fire and subsequently disarmed, according to the government.

Despite Russia's severe firearms rules, many people get hunting weapons licences. According to AP reports, the suspect possessed a permit for a pump-action shotgun, however, it was unclear whether it was for the weapon used.

Approximately 3,000 people were on campus at the time of the incident, according to the university, which has 12,000 students enrolled. All the students and faculty of Perm State University were trapped in rooms throughout the incident, and video aired on Russian news sites showed some students jumping out of second-story windows. The school is located in Perm, a city of roughly 1 million people located about 1,100 kilometres east of Moscow.

(With inputs from ANI/AP)

(Image: AP)