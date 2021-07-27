In Shocking Video, Taliban Seen Slapping Afghan Comedian In Car After 'arresting' Him

A shocking video showing Taliban militants slapping and harassing Afghanistan’s popular comedian Nazar Mohammad, better known as Khasha Zwan has emerged on social media days after it was found that he has been killed by ‘unknown’ gunmen. The video was shared by Tajuden Soroush, a senior correspondent with Iran International on Twitter on July 27 which shows one of the insurgents wielding a gun and slapping Khasha several times. As per the social media post, the video shows the moment that Kandahari comedian was “arrested” by the extremist group and slapping him before executing him.

As the Taliban offensive gained rage in the war-stricken nation, coupled with the withdrawal of foreign troops and Afghan forces appearing diminished, local media had reported last week that Khasha was taken out from his home on Thursday night and then killed. As per ANI, the family of the comedian who even served in Kandahar Police had placed the blame on the Taliban for the murder. However, the insurgent group had previously reportedly denied any involvement in the incident.

As per the latest media reports, the Taliban killed Khasha when the members of the group went ‘door-to-door’ to find government workers. Reportedly, the extremist group nabbed Khasha on Thursday, tied him on a tree and slit his throat. The popular comedian was found lying on the ground with a slit throat. Khasha’s gruesome killing reported to be committed by the Taliban came as the insurgent groups unleashed one of their worst attacks on Afghanistan and have continued to gain ground.

This video shows the moment, Kandahari comedian, Khasha was arrested by the Taliban, Slapping him inside the car and then killed him. pic.twitter.com/E642Y52uto — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) July 27, 2021

United States intelligence assessments have suggested that the Afghan government could fall to the insurgent group within months of US forces retreating which the American President Joe Biden has said that would be completed by August 31. While the Taliban continues to gain influence and has already acquired several key borders, Afghan officials have blamed Pakistan for harbouring and even assisting Taliban militants.

Taliban executes 22 Afghan commandos

Earlier this month, another groundbreaking video that had emerged from Afghanistan showing at least a dozen men from the Afghan Special Forces unit being shot to death by the Taliban amid cries of “Allahu Akhbar” meaning God is great. As per the CNN report, the summary killings took place on June 16 in the town of Dawlat Abad in Faryab province, close to Afghanistan's border with Turkmenistan. The media outlet not only obtained the video but also verified several other clips of the shocking incident when several unarmed men from the Afghan forces emerge with words ringing out “Surrender, commandos, surrender,” before they are killed.

IMAGE: ANI/AP