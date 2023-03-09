In what may appear to be a major animal abuse case, a man in South Korea killed more than 1,000 abandoned dogs. According to a report published by the South China Morning Post, the dogs were starved to death in 60-year-old man's residence in the country's northwestern province.

The horrifying incident came to light after a local filed a complaint, who stumbled upon the horror in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, the most populated area of South Korea when he was searching for his own lost dog.

Starved dogs were kept in cages, sacks, and rubber boxes: Report

Animal rights activists alleged that the dog farmers were paying the man to dispose of the dogs once they turned unattractive and commercially unprofitable. Meanwhile, a member of the animal rights group Care informed the authorities that the man was being paid 10,000 won (US$7.70) for each dog to "take care of them". He further claimed that the man had locked up and starved these dogs to death for the last three years.

According to the reports, starved dogs were kept in cages, sacks, and rubber boxes. When the Care members reached the house of that man, it was found that decayed carcasses of dogs had created a pile on the ground. It also came to light that the surviving dogs were suffering from poor health conditions and skin diseases.

Notably, the Care members managed to rescue four dogs, and they have been sent to an animal care center, where they are undergoing treatment, of which two are very critical. It is pertinent to mention that this isn't the first time that this type of incident has happened, as earlier also several cases of animal abuse have been reported in South Korea. Over the years, the cases of animal abuse have increased in South Korea as only 69 such cases were reported in 2010 but the cases soared to 914 in 2019, as reported by SCMP.

Image: Unsplash/Representative